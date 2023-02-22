Mike Boyce is the gift that keeps on giving. The former chairman of the Cobb County Commission died in January 2022 while at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, following two strokes. But his legacy lives on.
He and I and his wife, Judy, had a delightful lunch in Vinings just before Christmas in 2021. He was enthused about his participation in Notre Dame’s Inspired Leadership Initiative, a yearlong program where accomplished leaders from around the nation in all fields, from business to government to nonprofits, are selected to come to campus and share their experiences, audit classes, attend lectures and engage in various student projects.
At the time we talked, he was mentoring students in the South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity program, a 12-month endeavor directed at helping those in disadvantaged circumstances to start their own business.
Dr. Michael Morris, professor of entrepreneurship and social innovation in the Keough School of Public Affairs at Notre Dame, said he found Mike Boyce sitting in his class in the Fall of 2021. The subject was “Poverty, Business and Development.”
Dr. Morris said, “What a joy he was to have in class. He would come by my office and run his ideas by me. He brought passion, wisdom and humility to this work and helped the entrepreneur take what he was doing to the next level.”
Mike was excited about a young Black man he was assisting in developing a business plan for a screen printing business to produce T-Shirts. The next step when he returned to South Bend was to accompany the young man to the bank to secure additional funding in order to hire more staff for his enterprise.
I told him I thought this would make an interesting column. We agreed that I would send him some questions about the program and then follow up with a phone conversation later. When he returned to Notre Dame, I got an email from him assuring me that he was working on the responses, but since Georgia was about to play Alabama for the national championship, he figured I had other things on my mind at the moment. Typical Mike Boyce. Shortly thereafter, he suffered the first of his two and ultimately fatal strokes.
Dr, Morris said he and his colleagues were “devastated” at Mike’s passing. He suggested a way to honor him would be to pick the person who had made the most progress in moving their business forward each year and give them an award in the name of Mike Boyce. “But Mike’s colleagues and friends took this much further,” he said. “The program has grown to now include 27 cities and enough money has been raised to enable us to give a Michael H. Boyce Award to a disadvantaged entrepreneur in each of these cities for the next five years through the Urban Poverty and Business Initiative, the umbrella organization for all the participating cities.”
Dr. Morris says you have to have participated in the UPBI for a year before you can qualify for the Boyce Award and have to have made significant progress in terms of program development.
When the first Boyce Awards were given this past December, they went to eight young entrepreneurs from across the country and India in businesses ranging from a non-medical transport company to a gourmet food business to a guidance and counseling organization helping former incarcerated people. Now, this coming December, Michael H. Boyce Awards will be given to 27 young entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Dr. Morris said, “The people we pick reflect the values Mike stood for: Honor, courage, commitment, faithfulness, overcoming, discipline and leadership. I am sure Mike would take pride in this but then he would tell us to get back to work!”
His widow, Judy, said, “After becoming involved in Professor Mike Morris’ entrepreneurship training program, Mike believed that his next step would be in helping others in the marginalized communities of Cobb County to create their own businesses. God had other plans for Mike so that he was unable to fulfill that dream himself, but the dream lives on.”
She added, “I look forward to the day when disadvantaged and aspiring young people in Cobb County are served by this very program and an emerging entrepreneur in our county will be presented with the Michael H. Boyce Entrepreneurship Award.”
So do I, and may I suggest that our local political leaders, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and assorted nonprofits in the county get together and get busy making it happen. We may disagree on a number of things these days, but there can be no disagreement that this program is a sure way for young people to step up and step out of poverty.
If Mike Boyce was still with us, it would already have happened. As for the rest of us, I can think of no better way of honoring this good man than by making his dream and the hopes and dreams of young disadvantaged entrepreneurs in Cobb County come true. Let’s get to work.
