Well, we’ve got us one championship under our belt, thanks to our Atlanta Braves. Now, we are shooting for more. And I’m not talking just about the Georgia Bulldogs, who face Alabama for the SEC title and a probable berth in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. I am referring also to the Kennesaw State Owls, who dispatched Davidson in the first round of the 24-team Football Championship Series playoffs and head off to Johnson City, Tennessee, this weekend to take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
Let us try to wrap our minds around having a World Series champion and two national football champions, all in the Great State of Georgia. We already have the greatest state song in the history of the world, “Georgia on my Mind,” sung by Ray Charles Robinson, of Albany, Georgia, the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Golden Isles, barbecue, pecan pie and sweet tea. Why not just pile on?
Of course, we have a ways to go before we can start the high-fiving. For one thing, Georgia has to get by Alabama on Saturday, something that has been a bit of an obstacle in the past. We have come close but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Unfortunately, neither is of much use in a football game.
Alabama has won each of the last four meetings with my Bulldogs, including the 2018 College Football Playoff Final. The Crimson Tide won that game 26–23 in overtime after Nick Saban switched quarterbacks at halftime and Tua Tagovailoa's threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith. I still have nightmares thinking about it.
It is nice to be in a position to fret over an SEC championship and a possible national championship instead of worrying about the state championship as I have been wont to do in the past. But Georgia Tech isn’t the rival it once was.
This past Saturday’s 45-0 game was akin to a mercy killing. There were more Georgia fans in Bobby Dodd Stadium than Tech supporters. No wonder. Their team has won a total of nine games in three years. The last two losses were a combined 100-0. And now to make matters worse, the Yellow Jackets’ star running back Jahmyr Gibbs has decided to turn in his cleats and leave the 404 area code for a winning program. I almost feel sorry for them but I will get over it.
Ironically, one of Tech’s three wins this year was over KSU 45-17, in their second game of the season. Since then, the Owls have gone 10-1 and have won their third Big South championship and are in the FCS playoffs. I think Tech was lucky to get the Owls when they did.
John Bednarowski, the MDJ’s very able sports editor who covers KSU football like butter on bread tells me that if the Owls get by East Tennessee State, they will face the winner of Southern Illinois versus North Dakota State, the latter of which has won sixteen national championships, including five-consecutive between 2011 and 2015 and three more between 2017 and 2019. They sound like Alabama on steroids.
On the very remote possibility that the Bulldogs and the Owls stumble somewhere along the road to a national championship, they both have already had great seasons, although in UGA’s case you can expect the social media whiners with the fake names to gripe and moan about what a failure Kirby Smart is and how the team folded under pressure. As though they would know a screen pass from a screen door.
As good as both football programs are, let us not forget that both the University of Georgia and Kennesaw State University are first and foremost academic institutions – and fine ones, at that.
I may have mentioned in the past (wink! wink!) that UGA is the oldest state-chartered university in the nation and one of the country’s top three producers of Rhodes Scholars over the past two decades with 25 so far and still counting. Spoiler alert: If we don’t win the national championship, you are likely to hear this statistic cited several times in the future. It is my fallback position.
Kennesaw State is growing like a vine and is now the largest university in the state with more than 41,000 students including both undergraduate and graduate students. Clearly, they are doing something right. I am partial to their nursing program which turned out two registered nurses of great importance to me– the beloved Woman Who Shared My Name and a daughter-in-law who regularly monitors my wellbeing.
But for this week, it is all about championships. We have one so far (the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves) and two to go (UGA and KSU.) It is time to strap it on. Let the games begin!
