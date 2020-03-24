The International Olympic Committee has just learned that there is something called the coronavirus and that the virus doesn’t give a rat’s rump how important they perceive themselves to be.
Thus, the 2020 Summer Olympic Games scheduled to begin July 24 in Japan have been postponed until sometime in the summer of 2021. Welcome to the real world, folks. While most of the rest of the planet has closed down in response to the pandemic, the IOC diddled and dithered until enough athletes and national committees (but not the USOC) forced their hand.
I don’t look back much on my Olympic experiences as a managing director of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games because that was then and this is now and now is more important by far. But, hey, since we are all sequestered and neither of us has anything better to do, I will share a few of my experiences with the IOC. Just make sure we stay 6 feet apart.
I haven’t hung around much with the pope and the College of Cardinals, but I suspect even their self-importance would pale compared to the poohbahs of the IOC. Looking over the current membership, I notice a lot more former Olympians on the board and a great many more women than was the case in 1996, when I served as a managing director of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games. With a few notable exceptions, I found the group then to be insufferable and out of touch with reality.
An example: I was in a meeting with Vice President Al Gore when his chief of staff reported that he had met with IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch, who was upset because he felt President Bill Clinton was not paying him enough attention. After all, Samaranch said, his position as head of the International Olympic Committee made him the equivalent of a head of state.
I stuck a spear in that idea immediately. I told the vice president and his chief of staff that when I was at BellSouth, had Samaranch tried to set up a meeting with our CEO, he would have probably been shuffled off to me — let alone him thinking he runs in the same circles with the President of the United States. To Al Gore’s credit, he agreed.
And then there was the day not long after I joined the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games when we hosted the heads of all the Olympic sporting federations in Atlanta. The biggest of the federations was the powerful International Associations of Athletics Federations, which included all the track and field, cross country and race walking sports. Its head was a volatile Italian, Primo Nebiolo, who considered himself an equal to Juan Antonio Samaranch who consider himself a head of state. You may have surmised by now that large egos were a part of the job description in the Olympics.
As Nebiolo arrived at the hotel, he pitched an Italian-style hissy fit when he noticed there was no red carpet for him to walk on. I kid you not. It was at that point that I wondered what I had gotten myself into by retiring from BellSouth to join what I thought was a noble cause – the convening of athletes from around the world to participate in three weeks of peaceful competition.
During the Games, our executive committee met with the IOC executive each morning to assess the previous day’s activities as well as to look at what would be occurring that day. Rarely was there any discussion of the athletes or the competitions. It was gripes about the inconvenience of the members. Too long to get their cars out of the hotel garage. Too much traffic. Downtown too crowded. Forget that the hoi polloi was having a great time and the athletes were setting world records. First things first.
I guess I should be grateful for all small favors. All I had to deal with was a city that wasn’t up to the job. A mayor who could make a racial issue out of a lima bean. A city marketing director who proposed beaming ads off the moon. A bunch of local reporters who should have been still editing their high school newspapers. A national media that thought Southerners were too unsophisticated to pull off such a major event as the Olympic Games and that we all married our third cousins. State flag issues. Gay rights issues. The Olympic Park bombing. And Izzy, the slug of a mascot.
But nothing compares to what Japan is facing. We put on the 1996 Games for $1.7 billion — all private dollars. Japan is estimated to have spent close to $30 billion of taxpayer dollars and now faces a year’s delay due to the coronavirus pandemic not to mention having to deal with the egos in the IOC.
As for me, I am glad for the Olympic experiences, but I would much rather be corresponding with you. You are a lot nicer. Please stay safe.