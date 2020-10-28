It is called the prophecy of self-fulfillment and it works like this: If you say something is going to happen long enough, chances are it will because your behavior will allow it to. Some examples: “I won’t win my tennis match because his serve is too good.” Or: “I am going to nail this job interview. I feel it in my bones.”
Psychologists define the prophecy of self-fulfillment this way: “A false prediction of a situation which alters one’s behavior and attitude, which, in turn, causes the prediction to come true.”
Okay, enough psychobabble. Let’s talk about what is happening in Cobb County these days in terms of self-fulfilling prophecies. There is a small but vocal group un the county charging us with systemic racism, intent on convincing us of that fact. To attempt to refute those charges is to be branded a racist. See how self-fulfilling prophecies work?
For example, Cobb Democrats claim that Cobb County was “born of white flight out of the ’70s and ’80s.” That observation courtesy of Jacquelyn Bettadapur, the chair of the group who wasn’t even around here in the ’70s and ’80s. Like a lot of our critics, she is one of the thousands upon thousands of émigrés who have parachuted into Cobb County from other parts of the world and who have no idea how we were born.
Fact: Atlanta is the only major city in the United States without a boundary. There is no mountain range, no ocean, no major city abutting Atlanta. When it became too dangerous to walk the streets of Atlanta after dark and the city seemed loath to do anything about it, people did move out of the city in all directions seeking a better quality of life for themselves and their families.
They moved to Cobb County, Douglas County, Henry County, Clayton County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County. I could name more but you get the point.
As for Cobb County, Democrats like Roy Barnes and Buddy Darden and Cobb Commission Chairman Ernest Barrett and Republican legislators like Johnny Isakson and Chuck Clay and others put the county before partisanship and worked together to make Cobb an attractive place to live and work. Sadly, that kind of cooperation seems a thing of the past. Today, it is about political grandstanding.
We have school board member Jaha Howard taking a knee at the board’s last meeting during the Pledge of Allegiance to protest “systemic racism” and the death of an inmate in the Cobb County jail a year ago. I will note again for the record Howard’s shameful homophobic and misogynist comments made during his failed attempt for the state Senate and for which he has been given a pass by double-standard Democrats.
His running mate on the school board, Clarisse Davis, recently pointed out that the Cobb school board didn’t vote to integrate until 1965, 11 years after the U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in schools. She fails to mention that this was the same year as Atlanta public schools, five years before Fulton County, three years before Clayton County and a year before DeKalb County.
Davis also cites a group called the Cobb County White Citizens for Segregation in the school district of fellow school board member and thorn-in-the-side David Banks that threatened to boycott businesses that didn’t support keeping public schools all-white. That was 60 years ago. Again, what she didn’t say is the effort failed. But why let facts get in the way of a self-fulfilling prophecy you are selling?
Since that time, the county’s population has jumped from 141,000 to an estimated 760,000 today — an increase of 439%. We must have been doing something right before the naysayers told us otherwise.
In fact, Cobb County is superior to our neighboring counties by most any measure. One reason is the superb management by people like county manager David Hankerson, who held the job for 24 years — from 1984 to 2017. Today, we are in the capable hands of Dr. Jackie Morris. Both Black.
We have Black officeholders in all our cities, save Kennesaw. Voters recently elected two Black females to serve in our Superior Courts. We have a Black female district attorney. In our legislative delegation, 2 of our 4 state senators and 6 of our 15 representatives are Black. And there may be more following next week’s elections.
Granted, these are numbers and can be easily interpreted to justify one’s position — not enough, good enough or too many. To me it says we are not as racially-perverse as this crowd would want us to believe. But you can be sure they will continue their prophecy of self-fulfillment to convince us we are not people of good will, hoping we will believe them.
The New Testament warns us to beware of false prophets. (You shall know then by their fruits.) In addition, I would commend to you the sage advice of Carla, who runs the Yarbrough household and all that is within it: “When your heart is right, you don’t see color.” May that become a prophecy of self-fulfillment to which we all can aspire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.