I was surprised to see that Ike Reighard was named Cobb County Citizen of the Year at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner celebration Saturday evening at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
I’m not surprised that he got the award which is presented yearly by the Marietta Daily Journal. I just assumed he had already received the coveted honor, given his good works as CEO of MUST Ministries. This is an organization which provides services to some 60,000 of the less fortunate among us, from food to housing to clothing to health care to helping hone employable job skills. They do it all and do it extremely well.
I can think of no one more deserving. Nor anyone nicer. I am sure, like the rest of us, Ike Reighard has a bad day on occasion, but I have never seen him as anything but positive and upbeat in my times around him.
Being recognized as Cobb County Citizen of the Year is as good as it gets and it has been gotten by some outstanding individuals over the past 60 years including the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, former Gov. Roy Barnes, former Marietta Superintendent of Schools Dr. Emily Lembeck and the late Dr. Betty Siegel, president of Kennesaw State University. Now we can add Dr. Dwight “Ike” Reighard’s name to that illustrious group.
In recognizing Reighard’s achievements during the award’s presentation, MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III said, “His smile, faith and compassion for his fellow man make it impossible for those in his company not to feel warmth, hope and inspiration. He has improved the lives of millions of people with a humble heart and a presence of gratitude.” Amen.
Ellen Hill, a member of MUST’s Board of Directors, said, “Cobb is forever changed by having Ike Reighard as a member of our community. He has given back in more ways than one. He is such a huge innovator and a huge supporter wherever he goes of all people. He’s just been revolutionary in what he’s done at MUST and what that’s allowed the people of our community to experience.” Amen again.
For example, during the COVID 19 pandemic MUST quadrupled what it normally would accomplish in a normal year. More than a million meals and a million pounds of food were distributed via food pantries. Dr. Reighard said he realized how serious COVID-19 was going to be when both churches and casinos closed, saying “when Heaven and Hell agree, we ought to take note.” That is vintage Ike Reighard.
And then on a serious note, he reflected that during those challenging times the only way to approach the situation was to “choose your attitude,” adding, “We decided we would have to rise above the situation. We weren’t going to shut the doors. We just could not disappear in our community when our community need us most.”
Ike Reighard became CEO of MUST Ministries in 2011. In addition, he has served as the senior minister of Piedmont Church in Marietta since 2007. He was the founding pastor of NorthStar Church and the lead pastor of the Kennesaw State campus of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta and New Hope Baptist Church. He also had a successful career in the corporate world, including as an executive vice president of HomeBanc Mortgage Corp. Dr. Reighard is the author of four books and co-authors a devotional, Daily Insights. A busy man, but not too busy to take MUST Ministries to new heights.
During his tenure, the organization has launched a mobile pantry, which served 17,000 families in its first year by taking food to those unable to get to one of the physical locations and the MUST Hope House shelter in Marietta, a 43,000 square-foot facility opened last year that features 136 beds and 36 respite beds to be used during inclement weather, as well as a chapel, a rooftop retreat for families and a large dining hall. Like the Energizer Bunny, MUST Ministries just keeps going and going.
To those of you who have parachuted into Cobb County from other locales intent on saving the county from itself, I would commend to you the list of previous winners listed in the weekend edition of the Marietta Daily Journal. Some or perhaps most of the names you won’t recognize but collectively they made Cobb a great place to live and work long before you ever arrived. And I am waiting on you to do the same. Ike Reighard would be a good role model to emulate. He doesn’t point fingers, He offers a helping hand.
My mentor, the late Jasper Dorsey, himself a recipient of the Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award, ingrained in me the thought that we are on this earth for only one purpose – to leave this a better world than we found it. Dr. Ike Reighard is doing just that. All day, every day. And that is why it should be no surprise that he is Cobb County’s Citizen of the Year.
