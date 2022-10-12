I have just received notice that a group known as Friends of Mt. Bethel are closing down their website, fmbumc.org. and are moving on. These are people who, for whatever reason, do not feel comfortable in continuing their membership in what was once known as Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and since July and a $13 million payment to the United Methodist Church, is to be known simply at Mt. Bethel Church until further notice.
This split is a precursor of many yet to come in the worldwide Methodist Church. It involves the issue of gay marriage and gay clergy, currently forbidden in the denomination’s Book of Discipline which declares “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.” The General Conference, which represents the denomination globally adopted in 2019 what is called the “Traditional Plan”—a document that affirms the ban on same-sex marriage and mandates that all clergy be celibate if single and monogamous if married.
Many churches with a conservative viewpoint strongly support that philosophy. (Not sure we can call it a “theology.”) Methodist churches, more liberal in their approach, pledged to disregard the Traditional Plan. Hence the schism and departure of Mt. Bethel, the largest church in the North Georgia Conference.
The matter came to a head last year when Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, the leader of the North Georgia Conference, reassigned Jody Ray, Mt. Bethel's senior pastor at the time. This was her right. Unfortunately, she didn’t handle it well.
For a number of years, I served on the Conference Board of Ministry that evaluates candidates for ordination into the United Methodist Church. It is kind of like Officers Candidate School for ministers. Over a several-year period, aspiring ministers are judged on their knowledge of the Bible, their preaching skill and, of course, their knowledge of the Book of Discipline. One fundamental tenet in that book is itineracy -- your willingness to move when so directed. This goes back to the days of John Wesley, founder of Methodism.
Wesley considered himself an itinerant preacher, traveling across England, setting up Methodist societies. This traveling from place to place carried over to America and led to the itinerant system the Methodist Church uses today. Before a candidate is ordained or licensed in the United Methodist Church, they are asked if they are willing to serve wherever their bishop appoints them. There is only one correct answer – yes.
Evidently, Mt, Bethel’s senior pastor Jody Ray either forgot that little detail, had his fingers crossed when he was asked or decided when you are the conference’s 900-pound gorilla, you make your own rules. In short, when told by Methodist Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson that he was being reassigned to a non-preaching position with the conference staff in Atlanta, he said “no.” Mt. Bethel leaders charged that liberal-leaning Haupert-Johnson was reassigning Ray because of his conservative beliefs, which the bishop denied.
If there was any doubt as to Mt. Bethel’s position, there was a posting on the church’s Facebook page informing the bishop that Mt. Bethel “is not in a position to receive a new senior minister at this time.” Well, pardon me!
I place much of the blame on this unfortunate incident on the bishop who has the interpersonal relationship skills of a fence post. A lawyer by trade, Haupert-Johnson seems to have an inflated view of her power and glory. (“I am the bishop and you are not.”) I have witnessed first-hand several of her ham-handed decisions and have no doubt the way the whole Mt. Bethel issue was handled was just another example of her management style.
All this led to suits and countersuits and acrimonious responses and finally a settlement. It wasn’t Christianity’s finest hour. As a minister friend observed, “I heard a lot of talk about real estate and assets during the dispute but I don’t remember anybody mentioning ‘Jesus’ or ‘love.’” I can attest to that from some of the mail I received. Not very nice and certainly not very Christian.
Anyway, what is done is done. The resultant platitudes by both sides makes me want to barf. From the conference: “All plan to look forward and honor the mission and ministry of each other as Christians.” And this: "God deserves all the glory for bringing Mt. Bethel to this new opportunity in ministry.” Oh, please. I can’t believe God is particularly happy with either side.
I can’t call myself a Christian. I am just a work in progress. I have a long way to go and a short time to get to where I need to be. But, I have no patience with pious souls who toss about the term “Christian” as though they are and you are not and try to justify unjustifiable behavior. There was nothing Christian about what occurred between Mt. Bethel and the North Georgia Conference. It was about power, influence, money and egos.
Mahatma Gandhi is quoted as saying, “It's not Christ that I have a problem with, it's his people.” He could have been talking about the Methodist Church.
