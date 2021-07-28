I have a friend who, when we whine about having to put our late model automobiles in for routine service or the cost of lawn maintenance or having more channels on cable television than we will ever watch, reminds us, “That’s a high-class problem.”
I was reminded of that observation when I read in this weekend’s Around Town about the desire for more parking in downtown Marietta. It seems this is not a new issue. More parking has been cussed and discussed for a number of years.
Tom Browning, chairman of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority told AT, “Even on a Monday when I leave the office, for the most part the Square is full. You get Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, it’s full every night,” and adds, “but there is only so much parking available and all the lots where you pay for it, they are all full.”
Furthermore, Browning complains that the Marietta City Council is more concerned about “beautiful roads” than in building a parking deck to accommodate all the traffic in downtown Marietta.
Beautiful Roads. A town so bustling, it is hard to find a place to park any time of the week. What we seem to have here is a high-class problem.
Circumstances have required me to spend some time in my hometown of East Point lately. I can assure you that parking is not an issue in East Point on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday. For good measure, I will even toss in Sunday. And forget about the beautiful roads. They don’t exist.
Author Gertrude Stein referring to her hometown of Oakland said, “There is no there there.” It is generally accepted that Stein meant no disrespect to the town but that what she remembered of Oakland from her childhood was no longer – well – there.
That is true for East Point. I, too, mean no disrespect. I have great memories of my childhood there. But, there is no there there anymore. At one time, East Point was the 8th largest city in Georgia. According to the U.S. Census, it is now 29th, behind Peachtree City and just ahead of Martinez. (Marietta ranks 14th, with Smyrna close behind.)
Growing up in East Point, we had several grocery stores downtown from which to choose as well as 3 pharmacies (aka, drug stores.) There was Western Auto and Economy Auto and a Firestone store. McCrory’s and Woolworth Five & Dime stores. Dry Cleaners. Jewelry stores. Ice cream shops.
There was a weekly newspaper. Four automobile dealerships, along with 5 banks. A dozen churches. For entertainment, there were 3 theatres, a bowling alley and a municipal swimming pool.
Parking could be a problem in East Point back then, but not today. Today, there are plenty of parking spaces available. There’s just not much reason to do so. There is no there there anymore. It has all been torn down.
I am no urban planner but I attribute Marietta’s stability and East Point’s descent to three things: Local leadership, local ownership and a local newspaper to keep the other two in check. East Point had none of the above. Marietta has all three.
That is why you can roll a bowling ball down Main Street in East Point in the middle of the day or night and not hit anything and you have the head of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority complaining about a dearth of parking.
There was never an OEP (Old East Point) in my hometown, meaning locals who helped build the town and then turned it over to second, third and fourth generation descendants to keep it going as has been the case with OM (Old Mariettans.) Most of downtown East Point was owned by people who didn’t live there and were not invested in its future. To them, it was just a piece of passive real estate.
As for local ownership in downtown Marietta, look no further than the Goldstein family, particularly Philip Goldstein. I have said plenty about him over the years, not all of it flattering. I say now that Goldstein who owns close to 80% of the properties surrounding Glover Park, including restaurants, art galleries, entertainment venues and retail outlets has had a large hand in keeping downtown Marietta vibrant. Of course, it is in his financial interest to do so but it also has benefitted the city.
And then there is this newspaper, the Marietta Daily Journal. At the risk of sounding like a homer, I remind you that the paper was keeping a watchful and sometimes stern eye on local doings long before I showed up to objurgate and obfuscate things.
The result of all of the above is that there is a debate about finding more places to park in Marietta because downtown is alive and well every day and every night of the week. And that, my friends, is truly a high class problem. May it forever be so.
