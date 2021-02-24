She falls in the category of My-Favorite-Politician-I’ve-Never-Met. It is an elite group because I have met a lot of politicians and not many of them have I considered favorites.
Her name is Cheryl Richardson and she represents Ward 1 on the Marietta City Council, a post she has held since 2017.
Fate and COVID-19 and a number of other things have prevented us from saying howdy face-to-face but we have enjoyed a robust email correspondence that will suffice until we can.
It all started in 2018 when I commented on a spat between Councilman Reggie “Gamechanger” Copeland and Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin. Copeland had accused Tumlin of talking negatively about him behind his back for proposing to hold a committee meeting on the fourth floor of City Hall instead of in the council chambers. Whole civilizations have collapsed over lesser disputations.
Tumlin said he thought Mr. Copeland had “gone crying to the paper.” By “paper,” it was clear to this observer that Hizzoner was referring to the Marietta Daily Journal, not the Daily Paper in Dunwoody. If you are going to cry about local politics, you cry to the MDJ. There is no use crying to DPID. They couldn’t find Marietta City Hall with MapQuest and a flashlight.
It was at that point that Councilwoman Richardson stepped in and suggested that Mr. Copeland “stop reading the paper” and instead “read about the good things we do.” How you can read good things in the paper without reading the paper is still a puzzler. It reminds me of the time the late Georgia Speaker of the House Tom Murphy informed me that he had never read anything I had written and then spent four pages ripping me a new one for something I wrote. There is so much about this business I have yet to learn.
Richardson suggested one of the good things to read about was bridge openings. Bridge openings? I can’t recall ever reading about a bridge opening in the MDJ, good or bad. But always willing to seize an opportunity when I see it, I immediately appointed myself bridge editor of the paper and proceeded to poke fun at the suggestion, the one suggesting it and pretty much the whole city council-cum-kindergarten.
It was then that the councilwoman did a dastardly thing. She sent me an email the day the column appeared, telling me it was very funny and I was, too. Drat. If there is one thing that throws me off my game, it is a politician with a sense of humor. Fortunately, there remains an overabundance of puffed-up and humor-impaired public servants available and more than enough opportunities to turn their smiles upside down.
Since that day, we have swapped emails congratulating each other for good things going on in our lives and consoling each other when things were not so good. We have been intending to have a meet-and-greet coffee but COVID-19 took care of that. I have managed (so far) to escape the virus but Richardson has not. She was tested and diagnosed with the virus last year and it laid her low. Sadly, she was forced to miss her father’s funeral in Massachusetts as a result.
Cheryl Richardson grew up in a military family and graduated from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York in 1984 with a B.A. in History. After graduation, she was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served for twenty-two years.
While in the military, Richardson attended American University’s Washington College of Law and graduated in 1997. Upon retiring from the Army in 2004, she ended up in Marietta and eventually established Richardson Legal Services, PC, specializing in estate planning, elder law, transactional business services and (not surprisingly) veteran's services.
Before becoming a member of the Marietta City Council, she served as an associate judge for the Marietta Municipal Court and today is an administrative hearing officer of the State’s Tax Refund Intercept Program for the City of Marietta. Richardson also teaches Estate Planning for Paralegals at Kennesaw State University. A busy person.
So, why am I telling you all this? In responding to Black History Month in the MDJ, Cheryl Richardson predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris and Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid, the first Black women in their respective positions, will be “outstanding.” Then she added, “I want to get to that day where we just recognize people for the great things they do and we don’t have to put that qualifier on it.” Amen.
That pretty much sums up my view of Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson. I don’t think of her as Black or female. I think of her as someone with a good sense of self, doing great things for her city while still keeping tabs on the MDJ’s self-appointed and unpredictable bridge editor. She remains My-Favorite-Politician-I’ve-Never-Met. No qualifiers needed.
