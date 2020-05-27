As of this writing, there have been 2,854 cases of the new coronavirus in Cobb County and 150 deaths. Those figures make you wonder: When will this nightmare ever end? It is hard to remember the days before this insidious disease seeped into our lives.
I didn’t take up Gov. Brian Kemp’s kind offer a few weeks ago to go bowling and/or get a tattoo but I did jump at the opportunity this past week to get my hair cut. Vanity before health. It was either that or a ponytail. Where once there were several stylists and customers in the shop bantering back and forth, this time I was the only one in the place by design and somehow my friend, Regina, managed to cut my hair without me removing my mask. Hopefully, this isn’t the new norm.
Just when I feel weighed down by all the gloom and doom, I suddenly see a little sunshine peeking through the haze of angst. Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin has recommended that the city’s 4th of July parade this year be to a salute of the city’s first responders, Wellstar Health System workers, members of Georgia’s esteemed National Guard and graduating seniors from Marietta High School. No outsiders and no floats. And no politicians. In addition, the mayor has suggested a testing station also be included in the festivities so that people can get tested for COVID-19 while watching the parade. What a great idea, Mr. Mayor, and what more appropriate way to celebrate our nation’s birthday than to honor some genuine American heroes.
There is something uniquely positive about the city of Marietta. Evidently, I’m not the only one who thinks that. The city was recently named to the National Civic League’s All-America Cities Hall of Fame for its community engagement.
Marietta has long been blessed with a combination of strong civic, political, religious and business leadership (and having a local daily newspaper to keep tabs on the doings of government hasn’t hurt). The town has been home to U.S. senators, governors, congressmen, jurists and state leaders who seem never to have forgotten their roots. They have been Democrats and Republicans but always Mariettans first.
I grew up in East Point which at one time was the eighth largest city in the state, bigger than Marietta. People get frustrated by the lack of available parking spaces on the Square in Marietta. That is not a problem in East Point. There is plenty of free parking in my hometown. That is because, as writer Gertrude Stein said about her hometown of Oakland, “There is no there there.” In East Point, there is no downtown park, no Square, no theaters, no art galleries, no museums, no sidewalk dining, no daily newspaper. East Point is a ghost town of vacant lots and ramshackle buildings and you sure wouldn’t be talking about a 4th of July parade.
But back to the mayor and his crackerjack idea, the pandemic has shown us what it important in this world and what is not. One of the ironies of our society is what we are willing to pay people to entertain us — like professional athletes and actors. They either hit a ball with a stick or run around with a plastic hat on their heads trying to knock each other down or throw a ball through a hoop in their short pants. For this, we pay them millions and sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars.
And then there are those who read words that have been written for them. They then pretend to be someone other than who they are and think we should give a tinker’s dam what they think about anything.
First responders, on the other hand, are those who risk their lives in times of emergencies, such as law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, hospital and nursing home personnel, members of the military and the like. We only think about them when we need them. And we need them now.
Also, we forget that they have families. They are not only putting their lives at risk but those of their loved ones, as well. I remember a police officer telling me that the difference in his job and most others was that when he told his family goodbye before going to work, there was always a chance he wouldn’t be coming home.
That is not to say that ballplayers and actors don’t have a role in our society. They do. They are a diversion. Who can think about the cost of getting the leaking roof repaired when some multi-millionaire in short pants is about to toss a ball through a metal hoop?
Hopefully, this pandemic shall soon pass and we can get back to what passes for normalcy in our lives, but in the meantime, God bless our first responders and the city of Marietta for wanting to give them the recognition they deserve.