Cobb County has lost a good man and I have lost a good friend. We are both poorer for the experience.
James Edwin "Mack" Henderson left us July 8th after a life well-lived. He was 94 years old as per the calendar but he was young at heart always. Many of you will remember him as Cobb County manager from 1989 to 1993, and a fine one, too.
I will remember him as a colleague at what once was Southern Bell before the company morphed into BellSouth Corporation. Mack and I had two of the three toughest jobs in the company because we worked for a tough boss whose margin for error was razor-thin (and that is being generous.)
Jasper Dorsey, a charter member of OM (Old Marietta) was Southern Bell’s vice president in charge of Georgia’s operations, including everything from engineering to accounting to construction. Beyond that, he had three passions: His hometown of Marietta; Athens, the location of his alma mater, the University of Georgia and any and all things having to do with politics and the media.
Whoever was in the job pertaining to those three areas was constantly on the hot seat. For example, the manager in Athens with an ego larger than a breadbox was so high-profile locally that a legislator innocently asked Mr. Dorsey if he reported to the guy in Athens or vice-versa. Mr. High Profile found himself transferred immediately. There wasn’t room for more than one ego in Southern Bell’s Georgia operations and it wasn’t his.
Several managers came and went in Marietta, unable to meet Jasper’s high standards. He knew everybody in town and expected his local district manager to know them, too. That included all the politicians in the state legislature and the city and county government and everybody at the Marietta Daily Journal from publisher Otis Brumby, Jr. to the newest reporter. At the same time, the manager was expected to meet all the company indices from service satisfaction to billing and collections. It was a tough job. Many couldn’t handle it.
Then along came Mack Henderson. He succeeded where the others had not and did such a good job representing Southern Bell in the community that upon retirement, he became county manager. Jasper Dorsey couldn’t have been prouder.
Me? I was a former broadcaster who didn’t know a step-by-step central office from a step ladder, hired into the company’s public relations department. A square peg in a round hole.
Prior to Jasper Dorsey’s arrival from Washington, someone saw some management potential in me and put me into a business office in charge of several dozen service representatives, thousands of customers and a seemingly endless number of monthly reports by which the higher-ups could measure each office’s performance and that of the manager’s possibility for promotion. To say I was out of my element was an understatement.
Mack Henderson at that time was responsible for gathering the information from all the offices and passing it up the line. Thankfully, he took a special interest in me and tutored me on how to handle the paperwork, customer expectations and corporate politics. In doing so, he helped the square peg fit into the corporate round hole. From there it was on to Jasper Dorsey’s operations as general public relations manager and an 11-year trial by fire in which I managed to survive and prosper.
Making it up through the management ranks in the Bell System was not easy. The internal competition was fierce. A lot of jealousy and an if-I-can’t-make-it-I-am-going-to-be-sure-you-don’t-either attitude among fellow aspirants.
At that time, the Bell System had a management structure not unlike the military. First level managers were like 2nd lieutenants on up the line to the corporate vice presidents who were the equivalent of generals. And like the military, the higher your rank, the more solicitous people were. Conversely, the lower you were on the corporate ladder, the more those above you reminded you of your place. Mack Henderson was a notable exception.
He was kind to me when I was several rungs below his paygrade and treated me no differently when I became corporate vice president. (Although he jokingly reminded me on occasion that if he hadn’t bailed me out of my screwups while I was in the business office, I might still be there. In fact, he was correct.)
Mack Henderson was the real deal. What you saw is what you got. Not a phony bone in his body. A good man who did good things for Cobb County and for me personally and for which I shall always be grateful. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to tell him that publicly at a pre-Covid speech to the Marietta Kiwanis Club. I am glad I did and I am glad I could tell you, too.
