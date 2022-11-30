She would be a bit embarrassed at the attention but I am overflowing with pride.
I have just received a copy of the Kennesaw State University Foundation’s annual report for fiscal year 2022. And what did I find on Page 4, just behind the welcoming letter from KSU president Kathy Schwaig? A two-page spread about the Jane J. Yarbrough Endowed Nursing Scholarship with pictures, including the portrait I painted of my dear late wife.
This tells me the scholarship is important to the powers-that-be at Kennesaw State. It is certainly important to my family and me. The beloved Woman Who Shared My Name, aka Jane, left us too early two years ago but her memory will live on, thanks to the good folks in the Wellstar School of Nursing at Kennesaw State.
There are so many things I would like to share with you about this scholarship but it would take up more space than I am allotted. Let us start with the fact that the scholarship is designed to attract non-traditional students who have already attained a bachelor’s degree but who are interested in pursuing nursing at the Wellstar School of Nursing as a second career. These are folks who are serious about a career change.
That is fitting because my bride, a wife, mother and former legal secretary, entered Kennesaw State on the plus side of 40-years of age to pursue her lifelong dream of attaining a nursing degree.
The last I looked, Georgia had some 11,000 vacancies for nurses and things are likely to get worse by the end of this decade. Studies show that our state will have one of the most profound gaps in the country in the supply of and demand for nurses. KSU is meeting that challenge head-on.
The Wellstar Health System gifted the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services in which resides the School of Nursing with $87 million to address the nursing shortage in Georgia and the scholarship is designed to be a part of that effort.
Dean Monica Swahn says the Jane J. Yarbrough Endowed Scholarship is “an impactful and transformational gift” that “will go a long way toward making KSU a leader” in addressing the nursing shortage.
Representing the family’s interest in the scholarship details and its future impact is my daughter-in-law, Jackie Yarbrough, RN and a graduate of the KSU nursing program herself. That, too, is fitting, She just happened to be Jane’s lab partner at the time and just happened to get introduced to our son and just happened to marry him 37 years ago. A wife with a midlife nursing degree and a very special daughter-in-law as a part of the deal? It doesn’t any better than that.
After graduation and upon receiving her RN license, Jane worked shortly at Piedmont Hospital but soon join Delta Air Lines as an occupational nurse at one of the airline’s airport clinics. She remained there until my involvement with the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games which provided us both the opportunity to experiences places and people we would never have again.
Throughout our 63 years of marriage, she was the yin to my yang. Quiet, kind, patient, unassuming and more than happy to let me have the spotlight. I can’t count the number of banquets and corporate functions she attended over my career, talking politely to people she didn’t know about things she really wasn’t interested in but did it because she knew it was important to me. The song, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” fits her perfectly.
Upon retirement, I tried to make it up to her for all the long hours, missed meals and evenings spent with my nose in a briefcase. She loved her church, Northside United Methodist, and I funded the bells in the spire on the condition that the plaque in the narthex have her name only.
On her 80th birthday, the family and I conspired to throw her a surprise party with 100 of her closest friends. I had a piece of music commissioned for the event by composer Stephen Dancz, artist in residence at KSU, entitled “Ode to Jane.” It was a memorable occasion.
When I lost her in December 2020, the family and I decided the best way of honoring this remarkable woman’s legacy would be to establish an endowed nursing scholarship in her memory at the place where it all began, Kennesaw State University.
I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Dean Swahn and Susan Dyess, the director of the Wellstar School of Nursing and to Karen Carlisle, executive director of development at KSU for their enthusiastic reception to the idea and for making it even better than I could have imagined. Than you, one and all.
As the article in the annual report accurately quotes me, “It is my greatest achievement in life.” That it is and it is just beginning.
