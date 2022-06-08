I had just finishing the final edits on my latest book, “Macramé for People Who Need a Life,” when the phone rang. Assuming it was someone ready to extend my car warranty or sell me a Medicare-approved back brace or maybe even the IRS calling to tell me they wouldn’t put me in jail if I sent them an untraceable gift card, I quickly checked my Caller ID.
What to my wondering eyes should appear but that the call was coming from Montana or Canada. (I get those two places mixed up.) It was my two favorite mules, Jack and Jill.
As you may recall, Jill and her brother, Jack, were originally purchased with much fanfare in Alabama and brought to Hyde Farm to show us how to plow. It turned out that nobody realized at that time there is an app for that and with little explanation a year later, the Cobb County commission that had so enthusiastically welcomed them with open yokes suddenly sent Jack and Jill packing. It was not the county’s finest hour.
Loyalty is important to me and while everyone else has turned their backs on the mules and focused on things like the Atlanta Braves or the distinct possibility of the county commission approving a Laundromat in every neighborhood, I have stood by my two friends. But it has come at a price.
The mules have implored me for years to find a way to get them back to Cobb County. They say they are willing to forgive and forget what happened. Plus, the winters in Montana or Canada – I get those two places mixed up – are brutal.
They also have reminded me that in practically all my speaking engagements, no one wants to hear my opinion about how current monetary policies and fiscal policies are impacting our country’s economic activity. They want to know how Jack and Jill are doing.
So, you can imagine my surprise when I heard Jill on the line asking me to please not help them get back. At least not now. I had to ask her to repeat that. In the first place, that was not what I was expecting to hear. Also, she was whispering. I don’t know if you have ever heard a mule whisper but take it from me, they can be hard to understand.
The reason for her call was that Jack had read in in this weekend’s Around Town that Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens is establishing a mounted patrol unit and was ecstatic.
Jill said as a result of seeing the article, he immediately swore off fermented oats which we both agreed was a good thing and was working to get back in shape. Pushups. Sit-ups. And, yes, even Jumping Jacks. He has no doubt that I can use my extraordinary influence as a power broker to convince the sheriff to give him a spot on the patrol.
She said Jack was scornful of the fact that Sheriff Owens had selected a couple of Clydesdale named Duke and Diesel as the initial members of the mounted patrol. He said all Clydesdales are good for are pulling beer wagons and making cutesy Christmas commercials. Besides, Jack says you never see a Clydesdale without a Dalmatian hanging around. Mules don’t need Dalmatians. Mules don’t even like Dalmatians. I didn’t want to say anything but I don’t think Dalmatians care much for mules, either.
Jill said that what excited her brother was that, among other things, the mounted patrol would be used for crowd control and there is no better way to control a crowd than delivering a swift kick upside the head. We all agree that nobody can kick like a mule. Certainly not a Clydesdale. Not even if they are named Duke and Diesel.
And therein lies the problem, Jill told me. Jack wants a spot on the mounted patrol for all the wrong reasons. He doesn’t care about being part of a cohesive unit that would patrol neighborhoods or local malls or even Braves games as the sheriff envisions. Jill says her brother just wants to flash a badge. He wants power.
Her fear is that one of his first acts would be to barge into the county commission offices and find the wise guy that referred to him and his sister publicly as “fictional.” I said that would be the county’s communications director but finding him wouldn’t be easy, even for a badge-waving mule. Nobody at the paper has ever seen him and rumor is that he is disguised as a potted plant.
In conclusion, I told Jill not to worry. I was reasonably certain Sheriff Owens would not select her brother for mounted patrol duty. Obviously, the sheriff has his heart set on Clydesdales but to tell Jack not to take it personally. Duke and Diesel may look great pulling a beer wagon but we all know they couldn’t plow a straight line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.