You must hand it to Jack and Jill. They are as stubborn as — well — mules. That is not illogical since they are in fact — well — mules.
If you are a recent arrival to these parts, you may not be aware of the trials and tribulations of Jack and Jill. Once upon a time, the brother and sister were brought to Cobb County amid much fanfare from Alabama. It was intended that they would be used for educational programs at Hyde Farm in east Cobb, which meant pulling a plow around to demonstrate what life was like on the farm in the good old days for the benefit of school children who would rather be playing “Mortal Kombat II” on their Nintendo.
Unfortunately, the project tanked because the county never came up with the money for necessary renovations, including pushing over a couple of outhouses and the mules were unceremoniously shipped off to Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
While most animals would see the writing on the barn door, Jack and Jill aren’t most animals. They continue to cling to a gossamer-thin hope that they will somehow return to Cobb County. Some of this is my fault. I have told them on several occasions that in my speeches around the county someone always asks about the two mules. I didn’t tell them that was about the only question the audience can think to ask since my speeches don’t make a whole lot of sense.
Thanks to the internet, Jack and Jill keep up with the local news via mdjonline.com. I figured I would hear from them after the recent elections, wanting to know if a new administration would be more amenable to bringing them back than had the previous group.
Sure enough, right in the middle of banjo practice, the phone rang. It wasn’t a good time. Mastering the banjo isn’t as easy as Roy Acuff made it look.
Jill was on the line which was good because Jack has been known to get into the fermented oats and can be a little belligerent. The first thing Jill wanted to know was if I was OK. They know I don’t live too far from the Sterigenics plant and were wondering if I glowed in the dark and if I still had all my fingers and toes. I told Jill I was fine and was doing better than Sterigenics was.
She wanted to know what I thought about having an all-female Board of Commissioners in Cobb County. I said I thought it was great. My family is chockful of females and they have done a very good job of managing me and everything in my life. Managing Cobb County couldn’t be that much harder.
Jill said she was proud of the fact that the new board would be comprised by all females, but Jack was upset there were no males on the board. She said sometimes Jack could really be a male chauvinist pig. We are in uncharted waters these days about political correctness so I let that remark pass lest some special interest group representing pigs read this and get their snouts out of joint. You never know.
I suggested Jill remind Jack also that Kennesaw State fared a lot better under female presidents than they had when males were running things. The guys had KSU looking like Cal Berkley-light with trashy art exhibits and gun-toting commie Angela Davis running loose on campus.
Somewhat mollified, Jack got on the line. The first thing he asked about was who was replacing retiring Commissioner Bob Ott. Jack never quite forgave Ott for not defending him and his sister when the vote came to send them to Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
I told him Jerica Richardson was succeeding Ott. Jack wanted to know what I knew about her. I told him we had said howdy via email but that was about it. I know she has a biomechanical engineering degree from Georgia Tech but I won’t hold that against her.
After some further hemming and hee-hawing, Jack and Jill finally got around to the purpose of their call as if I didn’t already know. With the last vestiges of the group that voted to exile them now gone, they wondered if I would take their case up with the new board of commissioners.
I suggested we wait until the group has had a chance to settle in and then I would see about it. However, from what I know about the makeup of this new crowd, I don’t see watching a couple of mules plow as being high on their political to-do list. Between you and me, Jack and Jill need to accept the fact that they are not headed back to Cobb County anytime soon. Like it or not, they are stuck in Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
