What does the chairman of the county commission in the state’s third largest county with 760 thousand constituents, 5,000-plus employees and oversight of a billion dollar budget do when denied a second term in office? If you are Mike Boyce, you volunteer at Jim Miller Park as a part of the team managing the COVID-19 vaccine shots. That is where I found him yesterday when I called to ask about life after politics. Instead of taking shots, he is now helping to give them.
“I am a part of the education process,” he told me. “I check to see if the participants have the proper paperwork, answer any questions they might have — usually concerns about side effects — and remind them of their follow-up shot schedule.”
Boyce says that they are seeing about 800 people daily. Currently, these are first responders, health care workers and those 65 years of age or older.
By the way, he suggests that if you want to make a reservation, try logging onto the Cobb & Douglas Public Health website: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com in the evening between 6 and 10 p.m. Appointments are posted one week at a time each Friday after 5 p.m. for the following Monday through Saturday and depend on the availability of sufficient supplies of the vaccine.
Mike Boyce lost his bid for a second term as chair of the Cobb County this past November to 4th District Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who defeated him by a margin of 53% to 47%.
If he could run his reelection campaign over, what would he do differently? “I am responsible for my campaign and I own my loss. Anything else would be considered sour grapes,” he said. (Are you listening, Donald Trump?)
Mike Boyce beat incumbent chairman Tim Lee in 2016 in large part over how the Atlanta Braves came to Cobb County. “There was no due diligence to the deal committing some $400 million in public funds to build a new stadium,” Boyce told me. “But,” he says, “when I won, I inherited the deal and it was my job to implement and fulfill the obligations of the contract with the Atlanta Braves.”
Boyce says the Braves have been “great partners” and predicts that the development of The Battery Atlanta and adjacent properties around Truist Park will generate enough property tax revenues in the next few years to equal out or exceed the $17 million dollar annual commitment from the county. “I just wish Tim Lee was still around to see how well things have turned out,” he says. Lee died in October 2019 of cancer.
In addition to having the Braves issues on his plate, Boyce also took on a controversial millage rate increase in 2018. “I never did any polling but I can reasonably assume the millage rate increase was not favorably received by all,” he says wryly. “But I didn’t lose any sleep over it. I was elected to make the hard calls. I have left the county with an unassigned fund balance of over $100 million and reaffirmed our AAA bond rating for all four years.”
Boyce reminded me that the previous board reduced the millage rate the night he won the runoff against Lee, leaving the prospects of a $30 million budget deficit by 2018 as well as jeopardizing 20-plus years of a AAA bond rating. He says, “If the board had left the millage rate alone, there would have been no reason to increase it in 2018.”
Did that hurt him politically? “I got more than 70% of the vote in the Republican primary,” Boyce reminded me.
Prior to our conversation, I read in the MDJ that Mike Boyce had received the Executive Leadership Award from the Cobb SCLC. I found that interesting given that he is a white male Republican leaving public office, not exactly what you would expect in a place where local demagogues like to play the race card.
“Cobb County is special,” he says. “The county is approximately 63% white. Yet, we elected three Black commissioners, a Black sheriff and a Black district attorney for the first time. That should tell us something about the context of their character being more important than the color of their skin.” Not to mention those who elected them.
It was time to let Boyce get back to work. Before we hung up, I told him of my frustrations in dealing with him over the past four years — his sense of humor. No matter how hard I tried to zing him, he would tell me how funny the column was and how much he enjoyed it. Rats. Politicians with a sense of humor throw me off my game.
There is a lot to like about Mike Boyce. He is a good man who did good things for Cobb County and continues to do so. He may have lost an election but he is still a winner.
