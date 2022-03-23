Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis are exiting the Cobb County school board after one tumultuous term. Davis got drawn out of her district by the recent Republican redistricting efforts and has chosen not to run for a second term in a new district.
Howard has announced he is running for Georgia state school superintendent. He has about as much chance of winning as I do being named prom queen of Mayberry RFD.
As if Cobb County public schoolteachers don’t have enough problems trying to teach a bunch of young people the difference between a verb and an adverb and that trigonometry is not the study of Roy Rogers’ horse, they also have to deal with local Republicans trying to destroy public schools through their nefarious voucher schemes, parents seemingly more obsessed over masks-or-no masks in the classroom rather than their child’s education and a couple of one-note grandstanders on the school board who have made zero contributions to the betterment of our school system and the children within.
If they have accomplished anything in their four years on the Cobb County school board, Howard and Davis have proven that racism works both ways. Fortunately, like the boy who cried wolf, their incessant rants have largely fallen on deaf ears of fair-minded people of both races. We were good people before they showed up and we will be good people when they are gone.
We have heard a lot of pros and cons about Critical Race Theory and whether or not it belongs in the classroom. If Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis have anything to do with it, my answer is a resounding no.
One of Howard’s platform planks is promulgating the need for CRT in our schools. This from a man who on his Cobb school board Facebook page in 2019, automatically assumed that a group white kids at an anti-abortion rally in Washington were guilty of racism for taunting a group of Blacks and a tribal chieftain. Further investigation showed that in fact it was the Blacks and the tribal chieftain who were the racists, not the white kids.
One young man particularly vilified by the national media in that incident has so far won two multi-million dollar defamation suits and apologies from CNN and the Washington Post with more likely to come. Of course, Howard didn’t apologize for his erroneous jump to conclusions. That doesn’t suit his agenda. Besides, he was too busy kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance at a school board meeting because of the death of an inmate at the Cobb County jail, which has nothing to do with school policy. Color me critical of his race theories.
Davis, the yin to Howard’s yang-yang, also has a one-size-fits-all approach to race. In the most recent school board elections, she pointed out that incumbent board member David Banks, a white Republican, represents a district that once contained a group that threatened to boycott businesses if they didn’t support keeping public schools all-white. It turns out that was 60 years ago. You just can’t make this stuff up – unless you are Charisse Davis.
Davis also publicly complained about having to serve on the school board with “four older people, and you know, four white males.” Speaking for those older people, and you know, white males, I would posit that serving with her for the past four years has been no walk in the park, either.
In fact, it was this older person, and you know, white male, who did her a big favor for which I never even got a thank-you note. On one pity-more-me occasion, she talked about how the Marietta Daily Journal “distorts her positions” including “using a completely unflattering photo!”
While I found it hard to distort or to undistort her positions since she never reached out to explain her positions in the first place, I did suggest that the best way to get a completely unflattering photo out of the paper was to send in a completely flattering new photo. She, or someone who saw the column, did just that. Problem solved. Now, if I can just get the MDJ to run a completely flattering photo of me (a young Brad Pitt would be nice), we can all feel better about ourselves.
In all seriousness, race relations is no laughing matter. I have been dismayed at the people who have tried to justify the U.S. Capitol riots by citing the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 and other similar violence and looting that has occurred in other cities, like Atlanta. Both are wrong. There is a middle ground and we need people of good will to trust each other to seek and find it.
What we don’t need in our dialogue on race are people who were elected to serve the best interest of our children and using that opportunity as a platform to divide us even further with their irresponsible and incendiary behavior. The sooner Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis are off the Cobb County school board, the better.
