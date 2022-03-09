One of my favorite singers besides Ray Charles Robinson, of Albany, Georgia, who is in a class all to himself is the late Glen Campbell. Of all his songs from “Rhinestone Cowboy” to “Galveston” to “Gentle on my Mind,” perhaps the most significant for these trying times is “Try a Little Kindness.” Oh, that we would.
When we are bombarded nightly by images of the savagery of a Russian madman wreaking havoc on innocent people and the incessant screeches of wingnuts on both ends of the political spectrum, you have to think that kindness has gone the way of the Dodo bird or single-wing football. Yet, it is there if you take the time to seek it out.
Look no further than on the pages of the Marietta Daily Journal. Even this old cynic got a lump in my throat when I read in last Thursday’s MDJ about students at Kennesaw Mountain High holding their annual dance for young people with special needs. After two years of being impacted by (what else?) COVID-19 concerns, some 500 students and 200 student volunteers attended the dance in person, according to Anjali Balaganesh, the school’s senior class president.
This was no ordinary dance. According to MDJ’s Zack Edmondson, special needs students from schools across the district arrived at the high school by bus and walked down a path painted with stars like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Once inside, the students walked along a red carpet all the way into the gym as volunteer students stood on either side, cheering them on.
“Seeing the students’ faces is priceless,” Balaganesh said. “Even the ones who don’t prefer to dance, they’re still having fun the entire time, and that’s exciting to see. The classic cinema theme has to be one of my favorite parts because it makes them feel special being on the red carpet, like they’re actually a part of Hollywood.”
Having the dance return to normal and the Kennesaw Mountain High student volunteers put it all together, was meaningful, said Tracie Doe, who supervises Cobb County’s special education department.
“Oh my gosh, it just means everything,” Doe told Edmondson. “This is one of the days that our students with disabilities, who often are not the center of a celebration, get to be the center of the celebration. I can’t say enough about the Kennesaw Mountain students who work tirelessly to put this on.” Neither can I. What an extraordinary act of kindness. Treating special needs students special.
And there is more. Last month, North Cobb Christian School hosted the “Great Kindness Challenge,” a weeklong focus on kindness, during which students were encouraged to go “above and beyond to prioritize the needs and feelings of others.” In doing so, NCCS discovered that the family pantry at the Sibley Heart Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta needed restocking. The pantry provides snacks and drinks to families whose children are undergoing heart procedures.
Not only did the students’ efforts result in donations that completely filled the Sibley Heart Center pantry, they also filled other pantries at CHOA, as well, including the transplant unit and there were still items left to contribute to the Ronald McDonald House pantry where families stay while their children are in surgery.
Meanwhile, students and volunteers from Pebblebrook High School and South Cobb High School were performing their own acts of kindness by helping to serve more than a hundred families in need, thanks to groceries and canned/dry goods provided by Sweetwater Mission.
The list of kindnesses emanating from throughout Cobb County that we read in the MDJ tells me that behind the political cacophony are good people doing good things from our local schools to MUST Ministries to The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta to our churches to our civic clubs. On and on it goes.
I have seen acts of kindness up-close-and-personal. A near-fatal attack of sepsis a few years back left me weakened physically and resigned for the foreseeable future to walking with a cane. (Maybe it is God’s way of tamping down my bigger-than-a-breadbox ego.)
As a result, I see people’s kindnesses daily. Strangers who hold the door open for me and wait patiently for me to wobble in, who offer to let me move ahead of them in the checkout line. Kind people. Polite people. And I wonder if I have been that kind to others in days past.
Kindness knows no race, creed, color, political or religious affiliation. It requires no special skills. It is an act of thinking of others before we think of ourselves. In a world that seems to get meaner every day, kindness is needed more than ever. Who knows? If we were kinder to each other, maybe the world might not be quite so mean. As Glen Campbell suggested, “Try a little kindness.” Find out for yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.