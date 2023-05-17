When I read Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid’s pity-poor-me tirade disguised as a State of the County address, I immediately thought of Harry Truman’s famous line, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
This was less a speech than an attack on the media and taxpayers who have the audacity to question her and her decisions. It is obvious Lisa Cupid deems herself the smartest person in the room as her tedious hector-lectures have long indicated.
She said at one commission meeting that she was “taken aback” at being criticized by an “elder” (I think that was me) and that ultimately “God would judge.” Oh, please. God has better things to do with His time than worry about her feelings. He has a universe to run.
In another frustrating moment, Cupid hector-lectured, “I’m disheartened by the limited thought we have towards how the wondrous things that make life work, and make this work. I’m disheartened by that, and disappointed.” I have no idea what that meant. I’m guessing God didn’t, either.
And there was this, “Cobb County is changing, Cobb County has changed. This is not the same old sleepy town that some people remember of Cobb County.” Color me clueless but I don’t ever remember Cobb County being a town — sleepy or otherwise. But I do recall a vibrant county that was doing pretty well before she parachuted in from Detroit City to save us from ourselves.
She told her audience last week that she was not going to “get my panties in a bunch when people come and criticize us during public comment.” Whoa! No wonder she is so cranky. Governing the state’s third largest county while trying to keep your panties from bunching up must be tortuous, not to mention disheartening and disappointing.
In her address-rant, Cupid said, “We still deal with the polarity that comes with all the changes that are here. We deal with political polarity that comes. I shudder to think maybe it’s gender or demographic. But I tell you, I’ve never seen prior boards or commissioners get treated the way that we do.” Good grief. She has a short memory.
She must have been busy adjusting her bunched-up drawers when then-Cobb chairman Tim Lee — speaking of gender and demographics, I shudder to say was a white guy — was being brutalized and vilified for his efforts to bring the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County. The Daily Paper in Dunwoody made it personal and nasty and worse than anything Cupid has experienced or likely will experience. Lee took the abuse quietly and with extraordinary class and ultimately prevailed. I don’t recall him receiving a modicum of support from Cupid. In fact, she was the one vote against the Memorandum of Understanding that established the details for the move.
As for “racial polarity,” Cupid had the audacity to appoint the racially-polarizing showboat Jaha Howard to the county’s Transit Advisory Board. Explain that one. His racial rants were never-ending during his one buffoonish term on the Cobb County Board of Education in which he accomplished absolutely nothing except self-directed attention for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance. Lisa Cupid has a lot of nerve even mentioning racial polarity after this appointment.
Reminding us that she is a very important person, Cupid took out after the media, which I interpreted to include the very one you are reading at the moment. “I’ve got more important things to do than sit here and read a gossip column about what people think the BoC is doing,” she said and then added, “But really it’s a shame, because I think, what if somebody wants to come into Cobb and they open up the paper? Or they check out a BoC meeting? They might think we are bass-ackwards. That’s not who we are.”
I can’t be responsible for who shows up at the commission meetings but I can help Cupid with having to endure a gossip column about what people think the BoC is doing. She can start by getting her $106,000 taxpayer-funded PR flack off his derrière and out talking to the local media. I haven’t seen or heard from the guy since he left his TV news gig almost six years and 600 columns ago. In case she is wondering, I find his approach to media relations totally bass-ackwards.
I hired a number of former news types in my previous career and the hardest thing I had to do was to get them to go out and talk to former colleagues who looked at them as if they had joined the dark side. Threatening to fire them usually worked. Obviously, that’s not an option in government bureaucracies.
This was not Lisa Cupid’s finest hour. She came across as petty and petulant and everything but a confident and competent leader. This gossip columnist says if she can’t stand the heat, she needs to get out of the kitchen and take her hector-lectures with her. Somehow, I think the old sleepy little town of Cobb County will get along just fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.