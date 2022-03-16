Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has announced her State of the County Address will be held at Jim Miller Park on Thursday, March 31, at 7 PM. Wouldn’t you know it? That is the very evening I have scheduled to rearrange my sock drawer.
I have not talked to her PR guy about the speech’s content, In fact if memory serves, I have never talked to her PR guy about anything since he has been on the job. He either has lost my email address or deems me unworthy of his valuable time which he spends mostly on lobbing softball questions to his boss on Cobb TV 23.
You may be interested to know that according to Cobb TV 23’s website, it “aims to promote Cobb County as an ideal destination and protect the integrity of the county corporate identity in order to preserve its image as an efficient, professional organization that positively reflects the community it serves.” I have no idea what all that means which may be the reason we never talk.
There is also the fact that the PR guy referred to my favorite mules, Jack and Jill, as “fictional.” I found that shameful. Even though they are in Montana or Canada – I get those two places mixed up – word got back to them and they were very hurt by his remarks. Jack suggested I tell him to pull a plow and bust sod for an afternoon and see how fictional he and his sister are.
A lot of movers-and-shakers have conveniently forgotten that Jack and Jill were invited to Cobb County from Alabama to demonstrate the art of plowing until it was discovered there is an app for that and then unceremoniously banished from Cobb. I have remained in touch with them and you have shown a great interest in their wellbeing, as well..
As I have mentioned previously, I have made a lot of speeches in Cobb County. In my question-and-answer sessions, I am rarely asked about things in which I am considered an expert such as Financial Fluctuations Based on Wavelet Transform or the long-term prospects for a cure of the heartbreak of psoriasis but, rather, what is going on with Jack and Jill.
Happily, I may have stumbled onto a win-win situation here. A way to worm my way into the good graces of Lisa Cupid and her PR guy and to get Jack and Jill the respect they deserve. This make take a little explaining so bear with me, okay?
According to a news release that came across my desk, at her upcoming State of the County address Lisa Cupid will recognize “those who are ALL-IN for Cobb,” and is inviting nominations at the world’s longest and most complicated website: https://form.jotform.com/220622332704141. To be considered ALL-IN, Cupid says one must demonstrate integrity, inclusiveness, investment in others, innovation and intelligent decision-making. You see where this is going, don’t you? I am nominating Jack and Jill.
First off, the integrity they have shown after the way they were treated in Cobb County has been nothing short of remarkable. No tell-all books. No going on Sean Hannity. No Oprah. Just put their heads down and continue to plow the best they know how.
As for Inclusiveness, when they were in Cobb County they did not differentiate as to whether one was rich or poor, Black or white, male or female. But, then again, show me a mule that does discriminates. It is just not in their DNA which they will proudly tell you has a chromosome number count of 63.
In the category of Investment in Others, Jack and Jill were more than willing to do so. They were eager to invest their time and energies in showing future generations the fine art of plowing. It turns out that future generations were more interested in playing Baldur's Gate 3 on their Xbox One than watching mules plow a straight line.
If there is a weak spot in their chances of being ALL-IN, it is in Innovation, which is not their fault. After all, how innovative can a plow be? A plow is a plow. To use a little plowing jargon, I hope Chairwoman Cupid and the PR guy will cut them a little slack.
Finally, there is Intelligent Decision-Making. The mules get high marks here. When they were exiled to Montana or Canada – I get those two places mixed up – they made it their stated goal to stay in touch with me, Unlike Cobb’s PR guy, they know I wield a tremendous amount of influence in this county and that I can make or break reputations with just one strategically-place adverb.
That is why I am honored to nominate and fully expect to see my two favorite mules, Jack and Jill, recognized on March 31 at the State of the County event as being ALL-IN in Cobb. And nobody wants to see them all in Cobb County more than me.
