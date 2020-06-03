I am going to break a longtime self-imposed rule that says I don’t comment on whatever issue everyone else happens to be talking about. My reason for this rule is that when I do, I become just more words in the babble of commentators and bloggers, the majority who have a preordained bias depending on which end of the political spectrum they and their tribe happen to reside.
However, In the case of the protests that have sprung up across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, I need to speak out and hope that what I say stands out.
It is going to be tricky because this is a volatile issue. I am going to wait until this weekend’s edition of the MDJ and give myself some additional thinking time. So, bear with me.
In the meantime, there is a primary upcoming next Tuesday that has gotten lost in the cacophony of COVID-19 and protests. In Cobb County, we will be choosing candidates in Republican and Democratic primaries who will then meet in the November general election.
This could be a significant election for Cobb County. There is the thought the county could tilt to the Democrats come November. Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb Board of Elections, told the MDJ that 56% of the 2,275 who have voted in-person since May 18 have requested a Democratic ballot and 43% have requested a Republican ballot. The remainder have requested a nonpartisan ballot.
Of the 139,000 who have requested an absentee ballot, 51% have asked for a Democratic ballot and 44% have requested a Republican ballot.
Jason Shepherd, chair of the Cobb GOP says many of the Republican candidates are running unopposed so there isn’t a lot to vote on in the primary. Democrats, on the other hand, have a number of candidates running. Jaquelyn Bettadapur, Cobb Democrat Party chair, thinks that has given their supporters more reason to turn out the vote.
On one thing they can all agree, there are a lot of incumbents and challengers running for a lot of political offices in the county, from Congress to the state Legislature to the judiciary, the county commission, the school board and for sheriff.
I have been around politics longer than Blondie has been married to Dagwood, but I have never witnessed a political campaign like this one. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics and probably has left a lot of political consultants scratching their heads on how to convince you and me to vote for their candidate. No parades. No door-to-door contacts. No live candidate debates. (Sorry, but electronic efforts such as Zoom or whatever those things are called, just don’t cut it.)
Of all the races, two stand out. One is the Republican nomination for chair of the Cobb County Commission between incumbent Mike Boyce and challengers Larry Savage and Ricci Mason. The winner will face 4th district commissioner Lisa Cupid, the only Democrat in the race in November.
Boyce, who has earned the sobriquet “Tax Hike Mike,” for pushing through an increase in the millage rate (along with Cupid’s help, ironically) after having ousted the incumbent Tim Lee with statements like this: “It’s time to hold people accountable. If you voted for a tax raise last year, you need to be held accountable. That’s why I’m in this race.” We’ll see how that plays with voters as he runs for reelection.
Savage is a knowledgeable numbers guy who can get deep into the woods on financial matters but is a bit short on the political charm. Of Mason, I know not. Will people be voting for Savage or Mason or against Boyce? If you win the primary, I guess it doesn’t matter. Whoever wins will face Cupid, who has made condescending comments an art form. I can’t wait.
Another race of note is for Cobb County sheriff, featuring four-term incumbent Republican Neil Warren and three Democratic challengers, including Craig Owens, a major in the Cobb County Police Department who has been endorsed by former Gov. Roy Barnes.
There is also Gregory Gilstrap who has run four times for the post and lost and Jimmy Herndon, a former sergeant with the sheriff’s office who has been in a legal squabble with Warren, accusing the sheriff of falsifying his personnel file to hurt his campaign. Of course, Warren denies that.
What the sheriff has going for him besides 16 years of on-the-job experience is that he has earned the enmity of the ACLU and the Daily Paper in Dunwoody. I can’t think of any two groups I’d rather have against me.
By next Tuesday, we should know who will be on the ballot in November, assuming there are no runoffs. By this weekend, I will try to make sense out of what seems senseless. I can’t wait to see what I say.