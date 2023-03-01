At least with Marjorie Taylor Greene, what you see is what you get. Consider the poor folks in New York’s 3rd congressional district. Come to think of it, there are not a lot of poor folks in that district. According to Forbes Magazine, the 3rd district is the wealthiest in New York and the fourth-wealthiest nationally. In their innate wisdom, they chose to be represented by Republican George Santos, who was elected in the 2022 with 53.8 percent of the vote.
I mean, what is there not to like about the guy? He is as graduate of Baruch College, having attended on a volleyball scholarship (Go Bearcats!), earning a bachelor’s degree in finance and economic and graduating with a 3.89 grade point average.
That was followed by an MBA from New York University’s prestigious Stern School of Business. With those academic credentials, Santos parlayed that into a successful career on Wall Street at both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.
His grandparents were Ukrainian Jewish refugees who survived the Holocaust. His mother was the first female executive at a major financial institution, who worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center and died a few years after having survived the September 11, 2001, attacks.
In what little spare time the guy had, he was a Broadway producer (at the same time that he was a volleyball star for the Baruch College Bearcats.) No wonder the rich folks on Long Island sent him to Congress.
There’s just one teeny-tiny problem or, actually, a bunch of teeny-tiny problems. None of the above seems to be true. Santos didn’t go to Baruch College where he didn’t play volleyball and didn’t get a degree in finance and economics. He didn’t get an MBA from New York University or work on Wall Street and was not Broadway producer.
As for his grandparents being Ukrainian Jewish refugees who survived the Holocaust, it turns out they were born in Brazil. Santos says he never claimed to be Jewish, just “Jew-ish.” By that logic, I am not as mean-spirited and ignorant as The Publius Huldah, a crowd favorite of the Madison Forum, said I was after I reported that my linguistic experts, Barney Funk and Porter Wagnalls, told me Publius Huldah is Latin for “public weasel.” I’m just mean-spirited-ish and ignorant-ish. There’s a difference.
As Santos’ mother, who was the first female executive at a major financial institution, who worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center and died a few years later after having survived the September 11, 2001, attacks?
News reports say her visa application to return to the U.S. from stated that she had not been in the U.S. since 1999, and she described her occupation as a home care nurse.
One of the things Santos did admit to is that while living in Brazil in the early 2000s, he performed as a drag queen in the Rio de Janeiro area and, according to the news agency Reuters, associates say Santos regularly participated in drag pageants and aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro. But, alas, he had to settle for Congress instead.
I guess the moral of this web of lies is that being rich does not inoculate voters from being dumb as rocks. At least, Georgians — or the majority of them — weren’t gulled into voting for Herschel Walker after he claimed to have graduated in the top one percent of his class at UGA with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, that he owned the largest upholstery business in the country or that he had been an FBI agent. None of it true. Maybe Herschel should have run in New York’s 3rd district.
Which brings me to Marjorie Taylor Greene. The esteemed congresswoman didn’t fabricate her resume to get elected, but she sure has been a doozie since she got to Washington.
We were all treated to the scene of her screaming at the president during the State of the Union speech, resplendent in her white, fur-collared coat. I read with interest reader Mike Holzknecht’s Letter to the Editor in yesterday’s MDJ in which he recounts a call to Greene’s office, asking where she got that coat. He was told “Montana, or it may have been Wyoming.” I will have to check that out with my mule friends, Jack and Jill, who are in Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
There were her screeds about the Gazpacho police, about meat being prepared in a peach tree dish, the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking family, funding technology to beam lasers from space and causing the deadly wildfires in California in 2018 for reasons that escape me. And some things too ugly and insane to appear in a family newspaper.
The sad fact is that both George Santos and Marjorie Taylor Greene are in Congress because the voters sent them there. As H.L. Mencken once observed, “No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.” Amen.
