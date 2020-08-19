While you were being inundated with politicians promising to save all mankind if you will just elect or reelect them to office; Cobb County parents protesting for their God-given right to expose their kids to the deadly COVID-19 virus in the classroom; the latest chest-thumping threat from the ACLU and why the Big Ten can’t play football this fall but the SEC can, you likely missed a sliver of good news that occurred last week in Cobb County. That’s a shame. There isn’t much good news going around these days.
It involves a group of people who found themselves suddenly in danger for their lives one afternoon and a group of Cobb County’s finest who risked their own lives to protect them. I happened to see the story on Fox5 Atlanta last week and, unfortunately, nowhere else. Let me rectify that oversight right now.
First, a little background: On June 25, Cobb County police were notified that someone had carjacked a Tesla near Delk and Powers Ferry roads. According to witnesses, in his getaway efforts the guy smashed three or four cars in the process.
As the officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect immediately opened fire on officers. One patrol car was hit several times.
Police said the suspect fled the scene. When they arrived at Powers Ferry Road near Interstate 285, the carjacker again opened fire on officers. He then jumped out of the Tesla and ran into a residential complex near the Chattahoochee River.
According to Cobb County police spokesman, Sgt. Wayne Delk, “He attempted to break into an apartment. The homeowner would not let him. He continued to run from officers and to fire at them on foot,” Delk said.
In the ensuing melee, the suspect, later identified as Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso, 37, of Smyrna, shot one of the police officers. Other officers returned fire, killing the carjacker.
The wounded officer, David Cavender, a 10-year veteran with Cobb County police and a SWAT team member was shot in the head but, thankfully, the bullet did not pierce his skull. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and not only survived the experience but was soon back at work at his dangerous job.
Now the good news: Casey Morrison, a resident of the complex, decided that a thank you was in order to show their appreciation for the officers who had endangered their own lives chasing after the carjacker. She had little trouble in convincing her neighbors to agree.
Morrison has a brother in the Marietta Police Department (The MPD was also involved in the carjacking incident.) “I know how difficult a job they have,” she told me. “While everyone else is running from chaos, they run towards it.” I don’t believe I have ever heard a better description of what police officers do. That line needs to be on every bulletin board in every police precinct possible.
The party, which took place last Friday, turned into a full-fledged barbecue, thanks to Mojave Restaurant owner Miguel Ayoub, who donated and delivered the food. There was a cake, a raffle for officers and lots of music. Some 30 or so officers dropped by, including David Cavender, to mingle with the folks they had protected earlier while chasing a trigger-happy carjacker.
Morrison said, “The police don’t know any of us. They don’t know anybody in the neighborhood, but they were here for us. It was worth all the effort to see the smiles on their faces. You could tell they felt good to be appreciated.”
Of course, the officers said they were just doing their job that night but admitted the show of support felt good. “It’s reaffirming that we’re doing a good job and people appreciate the work we do on a day in, day out basis,” said Sgt. Delk. They certainly deserve it.
Let’s put police work in perspective. For every high-profile negative incident involving law enforcement, there are untold examples of police officers putting their lives on the line for us, such as the carjacking and shootout. They deserve our thanks. Kudos to Casey Morrison, her husband, Jacky, and the good folks in the River Bend Club Drive complex for reminding us of that fact and for giving us a bit of good news when we could really use it.