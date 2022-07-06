Some thoughts on the recently departed July the Fourth. Time to put away the bunting and the firecrackers, the hot dogs and ice cream churn. The day has come and gone. We have taken the obligatory time (at least I hope most of us have) to celebrate the 246th birthday of the Greatest Nation on Earth. Let’s move forth.
My celebration started a day earlier when 13-year-old Cameron Charles Yarbrough, who gives meaning to the word “great” as in great-grandson, finished second overall out of 603 runners in the Peachtree Junior which precedes the Peachtree Road Race.
It was the first anniversary of his very first Peachtree Junior when we suggested he should try it and see if he might enjoy running. He did and to the family’s amazement, he finished 9th. Since then, he has become an outstanding middle-school runner in Bartow County and even though he will enter 8th Grade this fall, he is already training with the high school cross-country team.
Thank heaven, there were no incidents to mar this year’s race but the threat of terrorism has to be in the back of our minds all the time these days. In Highland Park, Illinois, six people were killed and more than 30 injured when a gunman fired more than 70 rounds with a high-powered rifle from a roof of a business into their annual Fourth of July parade.
This is not the time to get into a 2nd Amendment debate but I think the American people as a body are becoming fed up with the continued mass shootings of innocent people and are going to demand something be done. My observation over this long life of mine is that on most issues, there are hardcore advocates on either side and a vast majority in the middle who will swing the pendulum one way or the other when they have had enough. We may be approaching that point.
For those of you about to send me your nasty-grams about guns, I am simply stating a political fact of life. All political decisions – all – are made as a result of pressure. You either apply it or you make sure it is not applied. Right now, gun rights advocates have the upper hand but they had best keep an eye on the pendulum.
Over the weekend, I saw the usual programs on how this nation came to be and, as always, I remain in awe that that quarrelsome bunch in Philadelphia actually pulled it off. First, getting a Declaration of Independence achieved and then going out and winning a war against the greatest military power on the planet at the time.
If you think that a bunch of guys in wigs were all of one accord in wanting to break away from England, check your history books. It was a fractious debate and the Declaration of Independence was passed unanimously only because delegates from Pennsylvania abstained rather than vote “no.”
And then somehow George Washington and an underfunded ragtag group of farmers and merchants managed to defeat the English (having the French join forces didn’t hurt) and the rest, as they say, is history.
Speaking of history, it seems that the Woke Weenies are obsessed with focusing on every negative aspect of the past 200-plus years of our great country’s existence, blithefully ignoring the changes that have occurred in that time. Since our founding, we have had a Black president, several female Supreme Court justices, gay members of Congress and probably a transgender or two I don’t know about. Maybe we aren’t as racist, sexist and homophobic a nation as our critics claim us to be.
It is frowned on to criticize columnist colleagues lest they feel compelled to criticize you in return (as if I give a flying hoot.) But yesterday, I read the plaint of one who moaned that because of a new state law, American history teachers won’t be able to spend valuable classroom time talking about the 1864 Sand Creek massacre where “Colorado cavalrymen slaughtered Native American women and children.” Good grief. How about the Jamestown Massacre of 1622 where 347 English colonists were killed by Powhatan tribes and hundreds more died due to starvation. If you are going to teach the bad stuff, teach it all.
We are not a perfect nation and never will be because we are composed of imperfect human beings. But I wouldn’t trade being an unhyphenated American for any place on earth and I have been to many of those places.
Finally, one last July 4th memory. Forty-five years ago this week, I was part of the first-ever Friendship Force flight from Atlanta to Newcastle-on-Tyne. The leader of our contingent was Mariettan Jasper Dorsey, my boss at Southern Bell. As we deplaned, a BBC reporter asked my wife what she had brought as a gift to her hosts. She said, grits. The puzzled reporter thought a moment and then asked, “What is a grit?” With that, let us move forth from this Fourth and hope and pray we make it to number 247.
