Well now, is this a lucky coincidence or what? Cobb County school board member Jaha Howard has announced that he is running for statewide office and would you believe it, I just happen to write a newspaper column that runs statewide. You can’t make this stuff up.
Howard, a dentist by profession and a loose cannon by any measurable standard, is running for state school superintendent in the upcoming Democratic primary, along with Gwinnett County school board member Everton Blair. The winner will face either incumbent Supt. Richard Woods or his challenger, former state school superintendent John Barge, both Republicans.
In making his announcement, Howard says that the first phase in his campaign is going to be centered “on actively listening to educators and families before we finalize our platform.”
I am not sure what will comprise his final platform. What I do know is the man has a well-deserved reputation for shooting before he aims. Even prior to taking his seat on the school board following his election, Howard was taking a gratuitous shot at senior citizens in Cobb County for not paying school tax, which the law says they don’t have to do after age 55. He accused seniors of opposing public education, saying, “There are so many layers to this hate and ignorance and entitlement.” Take that, you bunch of ungrateful old goats!
Of course, all that did was to needlessly stir up a constituency that has a lot of political clout and to ensure that any legislator even contemplating the idea was committing political suicide and managing to accomplish absolutely nothing but to call attention to himself. Something at which Howard has become very adept.
On his Cobb school board Facebook page in January 2019, Howard charged that a group white kids at a pro-Trump rally in Washington were guilty of racism for taunting a group of Blacks and a tribal chieftain after having seen a clip of the confrontation on television. Oops! Further footage showed that in fact it was the Blacks and the tribal chieftain who were the racists, not the white kids.
By the way, the young man who was particularly vilified by the media has so far won two multi-million dollar defamation suits and apologies from CNN and the Washington Post with more likely to come. If Howard has apologized for incorrectly jumping to conclusions, I must have missed it.
Before one board meeting, he dramatically took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance to commemorate the death of an inmate in the Cobb County jail. What that has to do with school board policy I’m not sure, except to again call attention to Jaha Howard.
“A lot of prayer went into this, a lot of consultation with Scripture,” he said about his taking a knee. “And I thought about how do you love God and love people? How do you love your neighbor, and sometimes loving your neighbor is speaking out against injustice, doing the thing that’s hard.” Oh, please.
This holier-than-thou pronouncement from a guy who believes that “women heads of church is unbiblical and therefore sinful” and “The Bible in fact teaches that women should only teach other women. There is no Biblical authority for women pastors; bishops etc.” After he got through denigrating women, he then wondered if a homosexual agenda exists in public education and if the Girl Scouts “are being used to push a (sic) pro-abortion and pro-homosexuality positions.”
Or at least that is what he posted on his Facebook page while running for the state senate. Howard later deleted those and similar rants and apologized. But it was too late. His senatorial campaign was dead in the water. But why did he say these things in the first place if he didn’t mean them and wasn’t prepared to defend them? Either you believe or you don’t. Maybe he is a political opportunist who doesn’t love his neighbor as much as he claims. I must remember to ask my female friends in the ministry.
As for a potential homosexual agenda in our public schools, I don’t think Howard has brought that matter up to his colleagues on the school board as of this writing. It seems he has a bigger issue these days. He doesn’t like where he is sitting at the board dais.
“We’re starting a new year and each year, certain board members are kind of placed strategically at the ends of the dais,” Howard complained to Cobb board chair David Chastain, “and it’s just really strange year after year we continue being pushed to the end and marginalized.” I’m not sure where you sit has anything to do with one’s effectiveness in matters concerning public education. It doesn’t seem to have hampered Howard from issuing his self-serving pontifications. Maybe it will be a plank in his platform.
I can’t wait to introduce Cobb County’s very own Dr. Jaha Howard to my readers across Georgia. I’ll bet you a box of pro-abortion and pro-homosexuality-loving Girl Scout cookies, it is going to be worth the effort.
