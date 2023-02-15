With apologies to Tony Randall and Jack Klugman and to Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, there is a new Odd Couple in town: Roy Barnes and Philip Goldstein. And they promise to be every much as entertaining as Felix Unger and Oscar Madison. Maybe more.
The stage setting for this pair is a long-awaited jury trial pitting Goldstein against the city of Marietta over land he once owned near The Square. It was condemned in 2013 by the city for part of the construction of the Mountain-to-River Trail.
According to reports, the city condemned two parking lots in the path of the trail; one on Marietta Parkway and another on the South Loop and Waverly Way, both owned by the Goldstein family. (Question: What part of the city of Marietta does the Goldstein family not own?) Court filings at that time show the land was valued by a city-hired appraiser at close to $106,000. In 2017, that number was cut to $78,040.
Goldstein said that the price tag was too low and the condemned properties are worth more. The city said no, and now, after ten years of no resolution, the dispute is set for a jury trial next month. Cue the "Odd Couple" theme song. Goldstein has chosen former Gov. Roy Barnes to represent him.
I can’t think of two people more unalike than these two. And let me hasten to add, I like them both. Philip Goldstein is tall, reserved and patrician in his bearing. Roy Barnes is not tall, not reserved and comes across as just a good ol’ country boy from Mableton. (Believe that and I’ve got some unappraised swamp land Goldstein doesn’t own that I will sell you.)
I discovered, to my surprise, that Philip Goldstein has a keen sense of humor, which made him a real challenge for me while he was serving on the Marietta City Council. I have said plenty about him over the years, not all of it flattering. I once referred to him as Councilman-for-Life representing a district smaller than my dining room. He thought that was very funny. After several more gratuitous shots and his responses complimenting me on my witty wordplay, I decided I needed to do a better job of identifying humor-impaired targets.
I’m not sure he would be interested – or that I could afford him – but if I got myself in enough trouble that I might be sent up the river for an indeterminable amount of time, my first call would be to Roy Barnes. To say the guy is smart is to say that Shakespeare could write a lick. He is not just brainy smart, he is canny smart.
He will, of course, be remembered as the incumbent Democratic governor that lost his bid for reelection in 2002 to a Republican state senator from Bonaire by the name of George E. Perdue. And I will be remembered for boldly predicting in a column that it would never happen.
There have been many reasons given for that momentous upset. The state was trending Republican. Barnes ran afoul of schoolteachers. Changing the state’s Confederate-looking flag earned the ire of those bumpkins still fighting a lost war. (Remember the “Boot Barnes” signs?)
Barnes tried a comeback against Nathan Deal in 2010 but it was for naught. Deal won handily and Barnes was relegated to life as a cattle baron and a successful and an even more wealthy attorney. No need to cry him a river.
Now, back to the Odd Couple. In its Feb. 9 edition, the Marietta Daily Journal reported that at a pre-trial hearing Barnes “amicably bickered” on behalf of his client with the attorneys representing the city, Daniel White and Doug Haynie, over what evidence should be allowed when the trial begins.
Barnes wants to exclude a number of issues, including that Philip Goldstein was once a council member as well as his tenure there. Goldstein did abstain from the original 2013 vote to condemn his property, but according to Haynie, voted a number of times to condemn other properties for the city.
“The fact he served on City Council and the fact that he voted to condemn property has nothing to do with it,” Barnes said. “It’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard. It proves not one fact that is relevant.”
Barnes swears if either Goldstein’s tenure on the council or the properties he originally purchased from the city are raised at trial, he will haul Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, current members of the city council as well as members of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority to the stand. So much for the amicable bickering. That was Roy Barnes channeling his inner Clarence Darrow.
I wasn’t at the hearing to see it for myself, but I suspect Philip Goldstein was quietly smiling at his attorney’s performance that day. And why not? Felix and Oscar need to step aside. There is a new Odd Couple in town named Roy and Philip. And this pair is for real.
