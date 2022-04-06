Don’t believe everything you read about Cobb County – the incomprehensible zoning decisions, the controversies over proposed cityhood, racial epithets, condescending hector lectures, juvenile school board antics. I am not saying they are not true. Unfortunately, they are but they are not what defines Cobb County. Far from it.
Cobb County is and long has been composed of good people doing good things that have enhanced the quality of life of our citizens and made this a great place to live and work before the carpetbaggers arrived to try and convince us otherwise.
To wit: Amid all the screeching and squabbles and finger-pointing, the Cobb-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra announced that it has received two grants totally $1 million dollars from the Bailey Foundation to support the group’s Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra. The GYSO is already the largest youth orchestra in the Southeast and one of the 10 largest in the nation. And it is about to get bigger and even better.
The late Dr. Bobbie Bailey was a fascinating and visionary entrepreneur whose biography is inspired reading. The eponymous Bailey Foundation has spread its love throughout the area, most especially Cobb County. Her beloved Kennesaw State University is home to the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music.
Taylor Rambo is the executive director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. Rambo says, “Because of our long-standing relationship with KSU, our youth symphony came to the attention of the Bailey Foundation and Audrey Morgan.”
Morgan, chair and CEO of the Foundation and Bobbie Bailey’s sister, invited Rambo, GSO music director, Timothy Verville and board member Pam Hubby to share their vision for the symphony and its impact on our community, including youth musical education. That led to the establishment of the Bobbie Bailey Georgia Symphony Orchestra Fund and an initial gift of $500,000 last August.
After seeing the results of what the GSO was able to accomplish in its work with the youth, a second grant of $500,000 was received last month.
Rambo, who, incidentally, is a former drum major of the Marietta High School marching band, says annual interest from the invested funds will be focused on expanding the youth orchestra’s programs, lowering the barriers for student musicians to participate (meaning not having to turn anyone away for economic reasons) as well as increasing the number of participants.
While the Georgia Symphony Orchestra has a specific educational partnership with Marietta City Schools and the Marietta Performing Arts Center, students in the youth symphony program come from throughout the region.
“Prior to the pandemic,” Rambo told me, “we had over 400 students representing 124 different schools across 17 counties.” That number dropped to closer to 300, but Rambo is confident participation will soon rise to pre-pandemic times.
The Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra consists of three full orchestras, two string orchestras, jazz and percussion ensembles and several chamber groups, each designed to meet the needs of students at varying levels of experience.
Rambo says, “Our goal is to offer every interested student musician access to one of the 13 ensembles in the youth orchestra. Our auditions are generally for placement in one of those ensembles based on the student’s abilities. We encourage transition once students are ready. Starting with our youngest orchestra, Harmonia, there are five levels up the ladder.”
Ensemble directors work with the students on a part-time basis but serve as full-time musicians and educators in the community. Three ensemble directors are professors at KSU and the others are either school music educators or in doctoral programs.
Rambo says students range from 7-years-old to high school seniors, male and female. One of his goals is to increase the number of minority students in the program. There are need-based scholarships available.
Students interested in applying to the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra program will need to complete a registration application and submit a digital video specific to their instrument and the ensemble for which they are auditioning. Deadline for submissions is May 31st. More information can be found at www.GYSOauditions.com. In addition, Rambo says materials have also been sent to every public and private elementary and high school in 8 counties.
Timothy Verville, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra music director, points out that since the inception of the youth symphony program in 2006, an astonishing 99 percent of the students have been accepted into college and annually receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships. Many graduates have continued their music education, some have joined the GSO while others have pursued careers in law, medicine, science and many other fields.
The vibrant Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra is just one more reminder of what makes Cobb County special. Thanks to the Bailey Foundation, a dedicated group of staff and volunteers at the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and their colleagues at Kennesaw State University and the Marietta City School System, there is a new generation coming together to learn and grow and to make beautiful music together. Bless them one and all.
As for you aforementioned naysayers, in comparison I find you nothing more than a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. Consider that my coda on the subject.
