In the silly question department: Who would you rather have around for your well-being — The National Guard or the American Civil Liberties Union? While you ponder that question, I am trying to imagine a world in which we would be dependent on the ACLU rescuing people during a flood or an earthquake or a hurricane or combating terrorism or restoring order during a riot. As you can probably discern, I’ve made my choice.
I had the life-changing experience of being embedded with the Georgia National Guard’s 48th Brigade Combat Team back in 2005 in a hellhole in Iraq known ubiquitously as the Triangle of Death. The 48th BCT wielded their weapons with all the efficiency of their regular Army and reservists colleagues serving alongside them, but they also helped construct bridges, run medical clinics, repair roads and sewer systems and restore power, among other responsibilities, all while trying to stay alive.
Being in combat situations was not their full-time job. They left those along with their families in Dublin and Brunswick and Griffin and Jonesboro and elsewhere across the state to serve their country. Not only were they warriors, back home they were electricians, truck drivers, plumbers, doctors, nurses mechanics, schoolteachers, corrections officers and corporate managers. They were my heroes then and they still are.
I bring this up after seeing a news report in the Daily Paper in Dunwoody about the Georgia National Guard having rolled out a new recruiting program directed at the smartphones of high school students of military age within a mile of 67 metro Atlanta high schools, including Cobb County. The program runs for a year and if it successful, could be extended an additional four years.
The ACLU has its shorts in a wad because they think there is a potential for young people other than those the Guard is targeting to see the ads and not their parents and then decide that one day serving their country might be a positive thing. An ACLU lawyer told the Daily Paper in Dunwoody that the National Guard’s program doesn’t pass the “sniff test for propriety,” whatever that means.
The left-leaning group’s attorney is concerned that the message might get to younger people who “may be apt to be sold on the idea and thus more likely to sign up when they are old enough.” Serving their country? Learning new job skills? Receiving educational benefits? Perish the thought!
As for parents perhaps not seeing the Guard’s messages, raise your hand if you know everything your kids are looking at currently on their smartphones. Even the American Civil Liberties Union would have to agree (or maybe not, being it’s the ACLU) that they are likely seeing some stuff you would just as soon them not see. Those things would come closer to not meeting my sniff test for propriety.
Another concern they say is that a young person who is 17 might not appreciate what they are getting themselves into, ignoring the fact they could not sign up anyway. No one under 18 can join the Guard without a parent’s signature.
The adjutant general and head of the Marietta-based Georgia National Guard is Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden. He won’t remember me, but I remember him from my time with the 48th BCT in Iraq. He was then Lt. Col. Carden and provided me one of the best quotes I heard while I was there.
As he was about to go out on patrol one morning, I asked him what his job was. He said he was an Effects Coordinator. The term meant nothing to me, so I asked him for a quick job description. “What we do is find out who are the good guys and who are the bad guys,” he said, “and then we get rid of the bad guys.” Okay. Got it.
The general is still dishing out the good quotes. The Daily Paper in Dunwoody claims that Georgia Guard’s efforts to reach high school students through such high-tech means has “riled critics” although they identify no one other than the ACLU. Gen. Carden says anyone who has a problem with the program has “their tinfoil hat on too tight.” He must have been talking to former Cobb state representative and noted Quote Machine, Earl Ehrhart, who coined that very phrase some years ago when defending one of his legislative proposals.
What I know about social media would fill a thimble with room to spare, but I think the Guard’s ad campaign is right on point. Rare is it to see a young person anywhere these days not tap-tapping on their smartphone. Gen. Carden told the paper the Guard must meet the warriors of the future where they are today — and that is on their phones. It is recruitment, 21st Century-style.
I just hope the warriors of the future are as dedicated and as brave as the citizen/warriors of Georgia’s 48th Brigade Combat Team with whom I spent a memorable period in Iraq. I know I would sleep better. I suspect the tinfoil hat crowd at the ACLU would, too.
