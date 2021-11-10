What a week it was in Cobb County! Major League baseball and local political races. From the batter’s box to the ballot box. All the bases were covered.
I hate to say I told you so (Actually, that’s not true. I love it.) but remember that I boldly predicted the Braves would win the World Series in six games and they did.
One would hope the Braves success would unite us at a time when the left wingnuts and right wingnuts in the county are doing all they can to divide us. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Charisse Davis and David Banks locked arms at the next Cobb County School Board meeting and lead the group in singing “Kumbaya?” I get teary-eyed just thinking about it.
It is sad that the late Cobb Commission Chair Tim Lee wasn’t on hand to participate in the parade festivities at Truist Park and The Battery, although I suspect he was smiling down on what he saw.
He paid a heavy political price for getting the Braves to Cobb County. But, as J.K. Murphy, MDJ’s vice president for content and managing editor, so succinctly put it in his weekend commentary, “Tim did the right thing.” And he did.
Looking back over the historic move from Malfunction Junction to the pinnacle of professional sports, I could not help but recall the righteous indignation of the Daily Paper in Dunwoody who bailed out on Atlanta long before the Braves did, predicting traffic snarls (never happened) and that given the team’s “off-field scheming and on-field atrociousness,” once-loyal fans might decide to not attend games.
As the Braves were ready to play ball in SunTrust, now Truist Park, one pundit posited that “attendance is plummeting and, increasingly, fans won't attend games even when they are offered free tickets.” The Braves drew just over 2.3 million fans to Truist Park this season, the second-highest total in Major League Baseball. Oops!
Even the woebegone radio philosopher Garrison Keillor, an icebound Minnesota resident, saw fit to weigh in on the Braves move to Cobb County, lamenting the team was leaving “one of the most beautiful ball parks in the history of baseball,” in favor of “an ugly new field in the midst of miles of shopping malls and office parks. I’m talking about Cobb County, the northern suburbs that have no public transportation to speak of – just freeways that turn into parking lots.”
“One of the most beautiful ballparks in the history of baseball” was in reality the Olympic Stadium in traffic-snarled, crime-ridden Atlanta where opening and closing ceremonies and track and field events were held during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. It was retrofitted for baseball after the Games and gifted to the Braves, proving Keillor doesn’t know home plate from a fruit plate.
Amid the World Series excitement, we were also electing and reelecting our intrepid public servants in Cobb’s cities and passing the Cobb Education SPLOST V, a one-percent sales tax extension by a margin of 72-19.
In Marietta, two of my favorite people were on opposing sides in the mayoral election. I hate it when that happens. Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, a quiet but effective leader, won a fourth term as mayor of Marietta, defeating Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly. She was endorsed by her council colleague, Cheryl Richardson, another one of my favorite people. I assume all will be forgiven.
Still undecided is the race in Ward 5, where M. Carlyle Kent is in a runoff with incumbent Reggie “Gamechanger” Copeland. I don’t know Mr. Kent but if he can’t churn out memorable quotes like Gamechanger, my job is going to get a lot more difficult.
Looking back, it was a remarkable week but, as usual, my focus must be on the future. There is the possibility of another championship on the horizon. This one in Athens. My stomach is already in knots. Local Cobb school board member Jaha Howard has announced he is running for state school superintendent. I can’t wait to introduce him to my readers across the state. I get giddy thinking about it.
I hope to get my two favorite mules, Jack and Jill, living in Montana or Canada – I get those two places mixed up – together with Cobb County’s PR maven Ross Cavitt, who thinks they are fictional. Having never seen the guy in his four years on the county’s payroll, I am beginning to think Ross Cavitt is fictional, too.
The baseball season and the election season may be over, but not my job. There are no seasons here. It is all work. All the time. The humor-impaired among us aren’t going away and I must get to as many of them as possible as soon as possible. Warning: No more Mr. Nice Guy. I play to win. To quote Reggie “The Gamechanger” Copeland: You read this with your own ears and eyes.
