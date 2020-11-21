It is holy ground: 775 acres of rolling land in western Cherokee County nestled between the Blue Ridge Mountains and Lake Allatoona. The Georgia National Cemetery. The final resting place of some 22,300 men and women who have served our country in the military. And the number grows by 200 a month.
While we officially recognized our veterans last week on Veterans Day, there is always more we can do to pay tribute for their sacrifices. That brings me to a solemn ceremony scheduled for DeC. 17-19 when 17,000 wreaths are scheduled to be placed on the headstones and niche columns representing the veterans interred on the site.
The person responsible for this year’s ceremony is a name familiar to those of us who have followed politics in Cobb County over the years. Former State Rep. Tom Wilder served in the General Assembly for five terms until 1993. Now living in Cherokee County, he is raising funds for special projects for the Georgia National Cemetery Advisory Council. The group raised $385,000 for a recently installed Carillion Bell Tower at the cemetery.
Today, Wilder, a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, is seeking funds for the annual wreath-laying project, first begun in 2008.
How did he get the job? “During a council meeting, I got up to go to the bathroom. When I came out the members were applauding and congratulating me on my new job,” he quipped. But he turns serious when talking about the wreaths project.
To date, the committee has raised $51,000 toward its goal of $200,000 for the purchase of the wreaths. That equates to just under 7,300 of the 17,000 wreaths needed. And time is running out. The hope is to wind up fundraising by the end of the month in time to secure the necessary wreaths.
He says, “The last thing I want to do is to let down the veterans buried at the Georgia National Cemetery and their loved ones. I am concerned at the totals just now but I was taught to hitch up my pants and work like hell and that is what I am going to do.”
Much of the support of the project has come from individuals. Seventy percent of the donations last year were in the $15-30 range. Wilder says these donations are the backbone of the project but he would like to see companies step up as well.
“I want to create partnerships with corporations,” he says. “I can’t believe companies would not want to be a part of this ceremony annually.” It may be a bit late this year but it should be Job One going forward. As a guy who used to dole out contributions on behalf of my company, this would be a winner.
The wreath laying is a moving ceremony. Volunteers place a balsam wreath embellished with a red ribbon bow at each site and then recite the name of the individual being honored.
As with almost everything going on in our world these days, the ceremony will differ from past years due to COVID-19. This year the event will be over a three-day period rather than one day as in the past by socially distancing volunteers to conform to recommended CDC guidelines Masks and gloves will be required.
“This has been a challenging year for all of us but we’re glad this annual tradition can continue,” Wilder says. “We know everyone will take appropriate precautions to honor veterans safely this December.”
Wilder encourages donors and families wishing to place wreaths on specific sites to participate either Thursday, Dec. 17 or Friday, the 18th. Volunteer groups and the general public are encouraged to sign up for times on Friday and Saturday. Prospective volunteers can go to a link on ganationalcemetery.org for more information.
Last year, approximately 500 volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America, churches, community organizations and families laid wreathes on the gravesites prior to the annual memorial service. This year there will be no public ceremony. Instead, there will be a virtual ceremony on social media and also available at ganationalcemetery.org.
To Tom Wilder, this job is up-close and personal. His dad is buried at the Georgia National Cemetery as well as his brother-in-law and a number of friends. He intends to be buried there as well as his wife. (Spouses and dependent children of veterans are eligible to be interred in any of the 123 national cemeteries in the country.)
If you would like to help out, donations are can be made online at www.ganationalcemetery.org or made payable to Georgia National Cemetery Advisory Council and mailed to GNCAC, Post Office Box 5476, Canton, GA 30114-9998. Donations are tax deductible.
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day, a time to give thanks for our many blessings. That includes remembering the men and women who served, fought and died for our country and for the freedoms we too often take for granted. It is also a time to thank Great Americans like Tom Wilder who want to make sure we never forget them. If you can help, he thanks you. I do, too.
