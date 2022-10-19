You have probably thought that a year is divided up into four seasons: summer, fall, winter, spring. If you did, you thought wrong. There is a fifth one. It is called silly season and it has nothing to do with how our planet tilts toward the sun or the vernal equinox or all that other stuff you were told by Bill Nye, the Science Guy.
Silly Season began this past Monday and will continue until November 8th or maybe even into December if we are unlucky. In official terms it is known as Georgia’s mid-term elections and it is the opportunity for you and me to select a set of intrepid public servants to serve us at all levels of government. Be still, my bleeding heart.
During this particular silly season, we won’t be electing a president of the United States. That will give Trump Harrumphs two whole years to obsess over the last election which, like the pro basketball season, will feel like it is going to last forever.
We will be electing a governor. Republican Brian Kemp is running for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who like Donald Trump, never conceded she lost the last one. Chances are she is going to lose this one, too.
Brian Kemp pretty much backed into the job when then-frontrunner Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle got a bad case of diarrhea of the mouth and said a lot of things he shouldn’t have said to a former rival for the Republican gubernatorial bid, Clay Tippins. Something about holding his nose and passing an education bill he described as bad "a thousand different ways" in order to sandbag another Republican candidate in the primary race. Actually, he didn’t say it to Tippins. He said it to Tippins’ iPhone which was hidden in his coat pocket.
Which reminds me of an old Southern political axiom: Never write what you can say, never say what you can nod and never nod what you can wink. iPhones are smart but they can’t discern a wink. At least not in one’s coat pocket. At least not yet.
The transformation of Brian Kemp from a gun-totin’ bully threatening some poor kid who had the temerity to try and date his daughter to a governor who has four years of successes politically and economically he can point to in his first term. It has been quite a transformation. (We pause here for Abrams advocates to vociferously disagree. Doesn’t matter. She is still not going to beat Kemp.)
In the race for U.S. senator, incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is in a tight race with Republican Herschel Walker, who thrilled the UGA faithful in the early ‘80’s with his football prowess. But given some of his claims, he may have played too many games without his helmet. He did not graduate in the top 1% of his class, because he didn’t graduate, period. Which means he also wasn’t valedictorian. Incidentally, he isn’t even the best player I ever saw in Sanford Stadium. That was Fran (nee: Francis) Tarkenton.
Herschel just may win because Warnock is tied to Joe Biden and his Titanic-sinking administration. Not a good place to be. Biden is about as popular as a skin rash. Plus, what other president do you know who called on a congresswoman to take a bow, which she probably would have done had she not died a few months earlier? And he has the launch codes for nuclear weapons?
In Cobb County, which once upon a time had a group of lawmakers who put the county’s welfare above partisan politics, things are in turmoil. Republican-led legislators pushed through a map redistricting the Democratic-majority county commission and drawing Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson, a Democrat, out of her seat with two years left in her term. No loss there. Her claim to fame is advocating a rezoning in an area near Dobbins where airplanes could fall on top of the proposed structures because if they didn’t the developer might sue.
Speaking of suing, the commission is planning to do just that, claiming it can amend the maps through the state’s home rule statute, which gives counties the ability to pass laws to govern themselves. It is a Hail Mary at best and the ultimate losers will be the taxpayers, not the Republican legislators or the members of the commission in this battle of political egos.
There is some positive news. Dr. Frick and Madam Frack are stepping down from the Cobb County Board of Education, Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis are not running for reelection. There is a God and good riddance. We can only hope their replacements will put students first and political posturing poor second but I am not optimistic. There is a new – and not better – political landscape in Cobb these days.
I don’t know about you but I will be glad when the midterm elections are over and we can await the winners keeping their promises about cutting taxes, improving education, fighting crime and controlling rampant development. Of course, we know none of this will happen. That’s why it’s called silly season.
