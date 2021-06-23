Okay everybody. Let’s just take a big breath and try to relax. Everything is going to be okay. The Big Chicken is and will remain THE Big Chicken, I promise.
No doubt you have read where the city fathers in Fitzgerald are constructing their own Gallus Gargantua which they say will be six feet taller than ours. Not only that, but the sculpture will be taller than the tallest known dinosaur, Sauroposeidon, which stood about 59 feet. A wonderful tidbit to drop at the next cocktail party, assuming anybody cares.
In case you are not familiar with Fitzgerald, it is some 200 miles south of Marietta. (Directions: Hang a left at the Big Chicken and head south on I-75.) Unlike Marietta, which has a population of 61,307 and is the 14th largest city in Georgia and has all kinds of attractions like Glover Park and the Marietta Fire Museum, Fitzgerald has a population of 9,000 and no fire museum. I assume that is why they decided their quality of life would improve dramatically if they got themselves a Big Chicken like ours.
Oscar Wilde, the Irish playwright observed that “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” Oscar, to my knowledge never made it to Marietta or Fitzgerald but he pretty much nailed this one on the head.
The Fitzgerald Fowl is being constructed with sales tax dollars that city officials say have been earmarked for tourism projects. Whoa! Public monies for a hen house? Try that in Cobb County and see how long it would be before taxpayer advocates Lance Lamberton and Larry Savage were raising a squawk.
It is important to note that while their Big Chicken may be taller than ours, their big bird won’t be able to roll its eyes and move its beak like ours. What is the purpose of having a Big Chicken if its eyes don’t roll and its beak doesn’t move? There are so many things in this world I don’t understand.
One thing you need to know is that the Fitzgerald’s chicken coop is a giant plant of sorts. Lots of leaves and sticks. It is being built by a guy in Tennessee named Topiary Joe who is sculpting the chicken with living plants growing on a wire cage. He told a local television station, “This is not a model kit that you just snap together. No one’s ever built a 62-foot steel chicken before.” That may be because there hasn’t been much of a demand for a 62-foot steel chicken before.
Topiary Joe says his chicken will be covered in a cloth material with foliage coming through the cloth in hanging baskets inside the chicken. I will take his word for it. I have seen the insides of chickens and it is not a pleasant sight.
Not satisfied with having the biggest topiary chicken on the planet, Topiary Joe informed Fitzgerald mayor Jim Puckett that the largest topiary anything in the world is a 59-and-a-half statue in Dubai, and “if we go to 62 feet, we’ll have that as well.” Puckett said, “Well, let’s go big or go home.” You’ve got to love this rooster booster. Fittingly, the topiary in Dubai is Mickey Mouse. You just can’t make this stuff up.
In Marietta, you can order a 3-piece chicken combo with mashed potatoes and cole slaw at our Big Chicken but what do you do with a Big Chicken made out of plants and twigs in Fitzgerald? Good question. Mayor Puckett says that plans call for an apartment-style room to be built in the chicken somewhere between the gizzard and the hock joint. (Okay, I made that part up.)
Actually, the mayor says there are plans for an apartment to be available for rent to visitors and that he has heard from newlyweds interested in booking it for a honeymoon suite. I assume he isn’t making that part up. (“Golly, sweetheart, I just can’t decide where we should go on our honeymoon. Bermuda or Hawaii, the South of France or maybe inside a chicken bush in Fitzgerald.”)
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin has, as usual, taken the high road about Fitzgerald having a topiary chicken that is taller than ours. Why not? It is not the end of the world. For starters, Marietta happens to be located in Cobb County, the only county in Georgia with a daily newspaper and a Major League baseball team (albeit with a lousy bullpen.)
Fitzgerald is located in Ben Hill county named for a man who served as a senator in the Confederate States of America. Wait until the Woke crowd hears that. If I were a 62-foot topiary chicken, I’d be a little worried right now.
So, let’s keep it all in perspective. When the folks in Fitzgerald start crowing about their privet-covered chicken, we all know the real deal is right here in Marietta. And that is eggs-actly where it should be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.