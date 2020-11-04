They are called deadlines and they can be real bummers. As a result, I can’t comment on how red, blue or purple Cobb County has become from yesterday’s election because ol’ Devil Deadline required me to turn in these words of wisdom while some of you were still in line at the polling precinct awaiting the opportunity to color the county to your specifications.
The alternative would have been a lot of white space. Editors hate white space. One of the most famous examples of that occurred in 1984 after a 5-4-1 Georgia Tech team upset 18th-ranked UGA at Sanford Stadium, 35–18. AJC columnist Lewis Grizzard, a devout Bulldog to the core, wrote one line in his column for the Sunday edition, “Frankly, I don’t want to talk about it.” The rest was white space.
His boss, Jim Minter, the paper’s managing editor, was out of town and returned to see Grizzard’s response. Minter, the man who brought Lewis Grizzard back home from Chicago and had given him a lot of editorial leeway, was furious and about ready to ship him back north. That is, until the responses began to roll in. It turned out to be one of the most famous columns Lewis Grizzard ever wrote and is talked about to this day by both Tech fans who were delighted to see Grizzard humbled and Bulldog fans who agreed with every word.
Unfortunately, I am not Grizzard and with the cost of paper being what it is today, I’m not sure my bosses would be quite as understanding as was Jim Minter. Besides, I don’t want to be shipped to Chicago. It snows too much there and its murder rate is even higher than Malfunction Junction, aka, the city of Atlanta, where the sewers don’t work and neither do a number of its citizens.
It was interesting to see AJC columnist Bill Torpy, he of Chicago linage, writing about how deserted and dangerous downtown Atlanta has become and how some urban pioneers are ready to throw in the towel and move to safer climes like Cobb County. I will need to check with Jacquelyn Bettadapur, head of Cobb County’s Democrats to see if that qualifies for white flight.
What made Torpy’s column particularly ironic is that the paper for whom he toils bid Malfunction Junction adieu 20 years ago. They must have seen the rise in robberies, murders, street racing, muggings and violence coming and decided the best way to cover such events was from the safety of a traffic-choked Dunwoody office park.
Not to be outdone by the Daily Paper in Dunwoody, the Atlanta Braves packed up and left the city and a stadium the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games gave them free of charge and a decade-and-a-half later showed up in Cobb County, thus making our county the only one in the state with a daily newspaper and a major league baseball team.
I have no doubt that our county’s naysayers can find something to whine about in all of this given they could find something negative in the Second Coming but, frankly, I’m proud of that fact.
Speaking of our daily newspaper, I am only a worker ant around here and don’t have a role in how the paper operates. If I did, we would still be running Hagar the Horrible on the comic pages. But I was delighted to learn that management has decided to jettison the Associated Press. Good riddance. Their bias reeks like spoiled cabbage. Sadly, they haven’t always been that way. At one time, AP was highly respected for good reporting and good writing.
No matter how the elections play out, the big losers are the national media. They simply are not believable anymore. The most recent Gallup Poll indicates that roughly half of adults surveyed find the national media not credible. Republicans don’t believe what they read in the New York Times and see on CNN. Democrats feel the same about Fox. We tend to watch and read that with which we agree. And the national media is either unwilling or unable to change that fact. That is disturbing.
I doubt anyone reading this has dealt with the national media more or longer than I have. (Want to try four decades?) One part of me is glad to see this bunch of arrogant, self-absorbed prima donnas taking their licks while another part of me worries about how they are putting the future of the Freedom of the Press at risk with their lack of objectivity. They don’t own that freedom. We the People do. We have entrusted them with a sacred responsibility not available in many part of this world and they are fast losing that trust.
OK, that’s enough pontificating. I have made the deadline with minutes to spare and there isn’t any white space to speak of. The only colors that matter now are red, blue or purple. May we be governed wisely.
