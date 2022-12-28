“Cobb inks deal with facial recognition firm,” was the headline in the December 14th issue of the Marietta Daily Journal. Okay, so maybe I am a little late getting to this story but I have been very busy trying to be good for goodness sake in case Santa Claus came to town.
According to the article, the Cobb County commission unanimously approved a system that will use artificial technology to “scrape” photos – whatever than means – across the Internet and find possible matches of criminal suspects. I’m worried. Some people think it is criminal that I am given this space each week to pontificate. Other people think it is criminal that I am given this space each week to use words like pontificate.
Cobb has signed a three-year contract with a New York company, Clearview AI, costing taxpayers $18,000 a year which sounds a bit criminal to me. Cobb chief of police Stuart VanHoozer assured commissioners that the technology would not be used to scan crowds at public events.
According to the chief, “We’ve seen facial recognition used in Europe to scan audiences coming into sporting events. We oppose that 100% and would never do it.” Good news for criminals. Now you know where to hide. Truist Park.
As for the use of facial recognition, VanHoozer issued a “trust me on this.” Yeah, right. Some of the 20 billion images in Clearview’s database have supposedly been taken from major services like Facebook, Twitter, Venmo and YouTube without their permission. The company's CEO, Hoan Ton-That, said he had a First Amendment right to all those publicly available photos. Trust him on that.
A bit disturbing but I think I am okay here. I can’t find my picture on these services, so I am assuming Clearview can’t, either. As for you, you are on your own.
Clearview AI has been the target of multiple lawsuits and faces several multimillion-dollar fines in Europe. In addition, its database has been declared illegal in Great Britain, France, Italy, Greece, Australia and Canada.
Politico magazine says Clearview AI's application for a patent, which was approved in January, contained language that suggests the company sees uses for its services beyond police identifying criminals. "In many instances,” the patent application read, “it may be desirable for an individual to know more about a person that they meet, such as through business, dating, or other relationships."
Really? You mean asking a lady in a bar what’s her sign is no longer a good pickup line? Now you need to run her face through a facial recognition program? (Aha! Just as I thought! She’s not a Pisces, she’s a Sagittarius! I can see it in her zygomatic bones!)
By the way, this company that is so focused on cybersecurity was the victim of a data breach in 2020 when hackers gained “unauthorized access” to Clearview’s customer list, which included police departments, law enforcement agencies and public and private entities.
According to a report in The Daily Beast, hackers accessed data including "its entire list of customers, the number of searches those customers have made and how many accounts each customer had set up."
In confirming the incident, Clearview’s lawyer sniffed, “Data breaches are a part of life in the 21st century.” Thank you for that assurance, Clarence Darrow. It certainly makes me feel better, being assured that someone may have my photo and I have no idea what they are going to do with it.
BuzzFeed News reviewed company records which showed that besides law enforcement, retail companies like Best Buy, Walmart, and Macy’s have conducted facial recognition trials with Clearview AI as have the Chicago Cubs. (“Let’s be sure that is Dansby Swanson out there at shortstop, Dave. Looks a bit like Stonewall Jackson. We can’t be too careful these days.”)
Meanwhile, back in Cobb County a number of citizens expressed concern with Clearview and its technology. Robin Moody, an east Cobb resident, told the commissioners that artificial intelligence has “a terrible rate of identifying African Americans.” Susan Strevens, of Acworth, said, “I don’t give you permission to own my face.”
The commission, which would normally get a 3-2 vote on whether or not the sun rises in the east, was surprisingly unanimous in voting to approve the contract with Clearview AI despite its controversial record. Even more surprising, the discussion did not provoke a hector-lecture from chairwoman Lisa Cupid. That has to be a first.
Commissioner Kelli Gambrill offered that she was more concerned about her personal iPhone tracking her than Clearview. I assume someone will let her know that her iPhone has an off-button. To my knowledge, Clearview AI does not.
All of this has inspired me more than ever to stay out of trouble and out of Clearview’s clear view. Chances are, however, if they do run a facial recognition on me, it will be Brad Pitt who will be their prime suspect. Artificial intelligence may help find possible matches of criminal suspects but it can’t distinguish one handsome heartthrob from another. Let’s face facts
