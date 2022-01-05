Well, here we go again. The good news is that the Georgia Bulldogs are playing for the National College Football Championship Monday night in Indianapolis. The bad news? Their opponent is Alabama.
You may recall – although I have tried to forget – that in the National Championship game in Atlanta in January 2018, Alabama overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat Georgia, 26–23 after Alabama coach Nick Saban changed quarterbacks at halftime. Freshman Tua Tagovailoa took over from starter Jalen Hurts and threw a 43-yard pass to win on a second down-and-26 in overtime.
Eleven months later in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, Georgia led 28–14 in the third quarter only to see Alabama once again win, 35–28. In 2020, the teams played a regular season game. Georgia led 24-20 at halftime. Alabama came back and scored 21 points in the second half to win. (Are we seeing a trend here?) The final score was 41-24, which, incidentally, was the score in the recent SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
Over the past two decades, the team have faced off ten times. Alabama has won seven of those games, Georgia, three. Of most significance, Alabama has won all three post-season contests.
But, hey, it is a new year and a new ballgame and as Antonio noted in William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” (Act 2, Scene 1): “The past is prologue.” I’m not sure what that has to do with football but I thought I would toss that in just to remind you that I am no one-trick pony. Shakespeare and I are very close.
I just wish Antonio or somebody in Red-and-Black could be counted on to corral quarterback Bryce Young who threw three touchdown passes in the SEC Championship and then won the Heisman Trophy.
At least the Dawgs are playing for the national championship. That’s more than 123 other Division 1 schools can say. We are also State Champions, which is more than You-Know-Where Institute of Technology can say.
By the way, somebody needs to stick a sock in YKWIT’s coach’s mouth until he can walk his talk. The “404” jive gets a little tiresome when your record is 9-25 and you have been outscored 1,159-727 and you couldn’t even beat The Citadel. As Ariel says in “The Tempest” (Act 5, Scene 1): “Where the bee sucks, there suck I” I suspect Antonio and a lot of Yellow Jacket fans would agree with that.
But back to Monday night’s championship. Georgia’s Hall of Fame football coach Vince Dooley, owner of Georgia’s last national championship in 1980, once observed that after analyzing film prior to the next game, coming up with a strategic plan and practicing all week, on game day he watched his team warm up before kickoff and realized his job security depended on getting 20-year-old boys to understand what to do and then do it. Fortunately, his opponent was also a group of 20-year-olds with the same challenges. Coach Dooley was able to get through to his 20-year-olds enough times to win 201 games before retiring.
So far, Nick Saban has been able to keep his young men focused on the task at hand, as well. He has won seven national titles as a head coach, the most in college football history. Bulldog coach Kirby Smart is in his sixth year with a 65-15 record (five of the losses coming in his first year.) But he is still trying to get his team to the mountain top. He has the talent to get there but you can’t keep blowing double-digit leads to a guy like Nick Saban and hope to make it.
Inexplicably, as of this writing Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Bulldogs a 3-point favorite to beat Alabama. They must know something the rest of us don’t know. What I do know is that Saban and his team love being underdogs. As I recall, they were 6-point underdogs in the SEC Championship.
Saban has often used the term “rat poison” to refer to media comments that he feels could distract his team from how they play on the field. After winning the SEC Championship, he told reporters, “The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal. But the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy.” What a comedian.
So there is nothing left to do now but strap it on and get at it Monday night. As Dromio of Ephesus says in William Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors” (Act 2, Scene 1): “Am I so round with you as you with me, that like a football you do spurn me thus?” I have no idea what that means but I figure a little Shakespeare now and then won’t hurt us. And it sure beat talking about rat poison. Go Dawgs!
