There is some question as to whether or not I am going to qualify for a one-way ticket to heaven when I dropkick the old proverbial bucket. I’m not sure how God feels about the way I have treated the humor-impaired, like liberal weenies and Trump Harrumphs. As with broccoli and horseflies, He must have seen some redeeming virtue in them that I have missed.
While I ponder my future prospects, I am currently enjoying heaven on earth. It is located in Marietta where I go each week with a canvas and a bagful of oil paints and for a few precious hours forget all about inflation, redistricting, Vladimir Putin, that fat little doughboy in North Korea and Georgia’s prospects for beating Tennessee this weekend.
Instead, I focus on shapes, values, edges and how much phthalo blue to mix with cadmium red light and titanium white in order to create the color of the sand on St. Simons Island upon which sits my youngest great-grandson, Noah Wansley, my current artistic challenge.
All of this occurs in the studio of Kristopher Meadows and it is sacred territory to me and has been since I was first introduced to his class by my Vinings neighbor, Bootsie Callaham, an excellent artist in her own right. I came. I saw. I liked. The rest as they say is history.
In my corporate days, I lived by the clock. I divided each hour into 15-minute increments to assess progress on the day’s priorities and progress. My staff knew that if I asked for something at a specific time or date, it had better be ready. I was all business and all clock all the time.
That kind of mindset doesn’t work with art. As Kris Meadows reminds us, painting is not a sprint it is marathon. It is not about the clock. There are no rewards for fast painting. The reward is in a painting that is as good as you can make it and for however long it takes. And that is not your determination to make. It is his. He isn’t big on short cuts.
It is amazing how absorbed you can get in art class, forgetting all about time. What I assume was a few minutes spent working on a portion of a painting will have been an hour or more. So much for 15-minute increments.
Somehow, Kris Meadows has managed to squeeze more ability out of me than I knew was there. Thanks to his encouragement and support, I have managed to turn out some paintings for which I am very proud. That includes a portrait of my friend, the late Dick Pettys, longtime Associated Press political reporter. It hangs in the press room at the state capitol.
I have painted the beloved Woman Who Shared My Name, my kids, grandkids, great grandkids, dogs, flowers, landscapes, seascapes, pears, apples and a lot of things I may have forgotten. You name it, chances are I have painted it.
As rewarding as the finished product is the environment in which we paint. My classmates are my biggest supporters and I am theirs. We admire each other’s efforts in class, laugh and joke, talk about the latest movies and refrain as much as possible from political commentary, I get enough political talk in my day job. I don’t need to hear it while I am painting.
Perhaps my greatest accomplishment is in having convinced two good friends to join me. You know them both. Dr. Emily Lembeck, retired superintendent of the City of Marietta school system and one of the most respected experts in the field of education is in my Monday class.
It took a little convincing on my part and that of her husband, Harry, to give art a try. She admitted she had sketched a bit in the past but was reluctant to take on painting. Fortunately, she did and the results have been outstanding. No surprise there.
Also in the class is Judy Boyce, wife of the late Mike Boyce, former chairman of Cobb County commission. We had talked several times before Mike’s untimely passing about her interest in art and with a little encouragement she has joined us. She, too, is excelling. I suspect art is as therapeutic for her as it was for me. It was my art class and those within it that helped get me through the loss of my grandson, Zack, and, of course, the beloved Woman Who Shared My Name.
I am blessed to have art in my life and to be able to share it with my friends Emily Lembeck and Judy Boyce and to have Kris Meadows making us better than we ever thought we could be . I don’t know about the future when I finally boot that bucket but right now this is truly heaven on earth. Amen and amen.
