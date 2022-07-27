Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw is generally credited with having said, “If all the economists in this country were laid end to end, they would never reach a conclusion.”
Noted American financier and philanthropist Peter Lynch added to that by noting, “If all the economists in the world were laid end to end, it wouldn't be a bad thing.”
That brings me to observe that if Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist and Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury were laid end to end, they couldn’t agree on which end was up.
The two men’s diametrically-opposed analyses of the economic impact on Cobb County of Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta comes across as two kids on a schoolyard playground standing akimbo and going “Pffft!” at each other.
This all began when Zimbalist presented a report on the economic impact of the stadium and Battery Atlanta last month to the Cobb Commission and to Cobb Chamber officials, politicians and other local dignitaries that had been commissioned by the Braves. He said he was asked by Atlanta Braves chairman Terry McGuirk to take a fresh look at the numbers after the release of two previous reports on the subject and find out “what the reality is.”
One report was the 2018 study from Georgia Tech’s Center for Economic Development Research, which stated the stadium would have a “halo effect” in the Cumberland area worth nearly $19 million per year in economic development.
The other report came from Bradbury earlier this year, that said Cobb County is experiencing an annual shortfall of nearly $15 million, or $50 per household, from operating costs and debt service on the stadium.
Zimbalist’s findings were not as optimistic as was the Georgia Tech study but a lot rosier than Bradbury’s. He calls the stadium deal a “net win for the county,” and says that by 2046 Cobb should see a return on its initial investment of between $19.6 million and $125.6 million.
Former Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud took a verbal swing at Bradbury following Zimbalist’s report, telling those assembled, “I'm trying to wrap my head around our local economist from Kennesaw State University, sadly representing an amazing university, but that comes out and says the 5,500 folks that report to those jobs today mean nothing, because they would have been working somewhere else. How can another person with such esteemed titles come in and look at an environment like that with all that's going on (and) sit there and say, there's no significant economic viability and impact and benefit to the community?”
Zimbalist gratuitously added, “I guess he shall remain nameless (meaning Bradbury who he obviously knows.) I don't know exactly what motivates the nameless individual, but I suspect that once you've stated a position publicly, whether it's been in a journal article, or whether it's been in a newspaper or a television interview, once you've stated it, you have some involvement and want to defend it.” Game on.
Bradbury responded with a high hard one. He went on Twitter and referred to Zimbalist as a “shill” for the Braves. Zimbalist hit that one back noting he had “worked for the other side much more than I have worked for the owners.”
Bradbury told the MDJ, “Yes, he has played both sides before, whenever he is paid,” Bradbury said. “Whichever side pays him, particularly to go against the consensus opinion, he tends to think it's a good stadium. He has done this before.”
Bradbury wasn’t through. “Having studied this subject, and read his report, it is beyond terrible. I am nothing short of embarrassed for him. This is terrible, terrible work that would not survive peer review.” The KSU economist said a big difference in his report and Zimbalist’s was that his summarized findings came from peer-reviewed studies he’d conducted.
Now it was Zimbalist’s turn at bat. “The devil is in the details,” Zimbalist said. “You’ve got to look at the details of each situation and appraise it freshly.” He said Bradbury’s study leans too heavily on old research. In the past, stadiums got 70 to 80% of their funding from taxpayers and surrounded them with nothing more than parking lots. Truist is different, he says, because it is roughly 40% publicly funded and is surrounded by the mixed-use development, The Battery Atlanta.
I am disappointed that two noted economists for whom I have high regard couldn’t agree to disagree like gentlemen and the professionals I know them to be.
I gave high props to J.C. Bradbury for his analysis of the Georgia film credit boondoggle which I found on the mark. Andrew Zimbalist’s excellent book, “Circus Maximus: The Economic Gamble Behind Hosting the Olympics and the World Cup” examines the marginal financial value of hosting mega-events like the Olympics and World Cup, a subject about which I have more than a passing interest and a bit of experience.
But after all this back-and-forth bickering, I have decided that if economists can’t reach a conclusion when laid end-to-end, they don’t seem to be any better at it when they stand up.
