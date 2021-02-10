RAP! RAP! RAP!
“The Cobb County School Board is now in session.”
“Dr. Howard, would you take your seat, please? It is not necessary to knee-walk around the room. We are going to dispense with the Pledge of Allegiance tonight.”
“Mr. Chairman, I must protest that decision because that is when I protest. How can I protest when I can’t protest?”
“I am sure you will think of something, Dr. Howard.”
“Mr. Chairman, I had planned to protest the treatment of Crispus Attucks whose life was cut so tragically short at the Cobb County jail.”
“Dr. Howard, Crispus Attucks was killed by British soldiers in 1770 during what is known today as the Boston Massacre.”
“Really? Dang. And I almost wore a hole in my britches for that?”
“Mr. Chairman! Point of order!”
“Yes, Mr. Chastain?”
“I want to commend this board for the excellent job it has done in getting worldwide recognition for our fair county of Cobb. What other school board has been mentioned in the Washington Post, the New York Times, USA Today, European dailies, the major television networks, the Internet and even Dick Yarbrough’s column? Mr. Chairman, let’s keep thinking big. Today, Glover Street! Tomorrow, Broadway! Our name in lights! The Unmasked Marvels!”
“Well, Mr. Chastain, there are some uninformed among us who would say that was unfavorable publicity. I call it fake news. And it is all because of that darned irresponsible media. As I said in my new online show last week, The Chairman’s Brief starring (ahem!) Randy Scamihorn, while many journalists are diligent to find the facts before they write a story, when rumors are presented as facts it is tempting for the media to skip the fact-verifying step in order to be the first to get what appears to be a story. In my opinion, it is this board’s job to decide what appears to be a story, not the media. Not only that, but. . . .”
“Mr. Chairman! Mr. Chairman!”
“Oh, good grief! And I was in the middle of a good rant. Yes, Mr. Hutchins?”
“Mr. Chairman, would you please wake up Mr. Banks? His snoring sounds like a chainsaw cutting wet wood!”
“Mr. Banks, wake up, please.”
“Sgnzzxx! Umph! What! The mask Nazis are coming! The mask Nazis are coming! Where am I?”
“You are in a school board meeting, Mr. Banks, and please let me continue. As I was saying. . . .”
“Mr. Chairperson!”
(Sigh!) “Yes, Ms. Davis?”
“How come I can’t be chair of the school board? Kamala Harris is vice president of the whole United States and I can’t chair one measly little school board? And how come you get your own television show? Are you going to have guests and stuff like Arsenio Hall?”
“Ms. Davis, Arsenio Hall hasn’t been on television in years. And, no, no guests. The purpose of my show is to manage the message. As I have said, our constituents need to know that social media and traditional media can make rumors or inaccurate information seem like fact or common knowledge. Call it an echo chamber.”
“Mr. Chairperson!”
“What now, Ms. Davis?”
“Are you comparing that echo chamber to the movie, Echo Chamber, starring Abrial Bonilla and Krista Conigilio, which is based on a modern retelling of Metamorphoses, an 8 A.D. narrative hexameter poem by the Roman poet Ovid? And, sir, are you telling this board that you would compare Ovid’s epic works to Dick Yarbrough who wouldn’t know a narrative hexameter from a lug nut?”
“No, no. I’m just saying if there is any fake news echoing out of this school board’s chamber, it will be our fake news or I am not Randy Scamihorn, star of The Chairman’s Brief, seen every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on the district’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised. Yes, Dr. Howard?”
“Have Abrial Bonilla or Krista Coniglio ever been in the Cobb County jail?”
“To my knowledge, no.”
“Rats. So I knee-walked all the way here today for nothing.”
“I’m afraid so. Mr. Wheeler, you have your hand up.”
“Yes, Mr. Chairman, my understanding of the definition of an echo chamber is ‘an environment in which a person encounters only beliefs or opinions that coincide with their own so that their existing views are reinforced and alternative ideas are not considered.’ Respectfully, wouldn’t that describe what you are doing with The Chairman’s Brief?”
“Yes! I mean, No! I mean I don’t know what I mean! This meeting is adjourned! Mr. Banks! Wake up! We are leaving!”
“Sgnzzxx! Umph! What! The mask Nazis are coming! The mask Nazis are coming! Where am I?”
