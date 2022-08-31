As you may have deduced, I spend copious amounts of time and effort reminding you of the academic achievements of the University of Georgia, the oldest state-chartered university in the nation.
On these pages, you have no doubt read about the university’s 25 Rhodes Scholars and that among public universities, the University of Georgia has been one of the nation’s top three producers of Rhodes Scholars over the past 25 years. Although, I am a graduate of our maligned public education system, I learned enough math to calculate we’ve had more Rhodes Scholars than all the other schools of higher education in the state – including You-Know-Where Institute of Technology – combined.
There will probably be more scholars coming. This fall, UGA welcomed more than 5,300 freshmen who have set a record for academic excellence, with the highest GPA and SAT scores in the university’s 230-year history.
I put my money where my loyalty lies by funding the prestigious (their term, not mine) Yarbrough-Grady Fellowships at my beloved Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications. These are awarded to high-achieving students who are bright as sunshine and who give me hope our world isn’t going to hell in a wheelbarrow.
While I do spend a great deal of ink and paper extolling the academic virtues of my alma mater, I must confess that we also have a football team. The football season is upon us and I am already fretting over this coming Saturday’s matchup with the Oregon Ducks, aka, Nike University. I know we are reigning national champions but that was last year.
We had five defensive players drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and 15 drafted overall. And like our number of Rhodes Scholars, that is more than all the other schools of higher education in the state – including You-Know-Where Institute of Technology – combined.
This is a brand new year and we are just a few days away from facing off with the Ducks. In a world of Tigers and Gators and Blue Devils and – yes –Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets – a bunch of Ducks doesn’t sound very – well -- footballish.
And then there is the whole uniform thing. The University of Oregon football team is said to have 327 uniform combinations. From what I have seen, at least 323 can be described charitably as ugly ducklings. Georgia, on the other hand, has two. Red and white. (I don’t count the black jerseys because I don’t like them.)
The more I read about Oregon, however, the more I worry. College football analysts say the Ducks will have one of the best offensive lines in the country. The starting rotation features five players who have a combined 80 starts.
They will be blocking for running backs Byron Cardwell and Mar'Keise Irving. Both players entered Oregon as highly regarded recruits. Cardwell was ranked the 12th best running back in high school and Irving was 13th.
Oregon’s quarterback is none other than Bo Nix, who threw 30 touchdown passes while at Auburn, but only one in three games against UGA, He will be coached by Dan Lanning, who was the coordinator of the Bulldog defense that had five players drafted in the first round of NFL draft this year.
From all I hear Georgia is once again loaded with outstanding players on both sides of the ball. But I have been conditioned to worry. Vince Dooley is responsible for that. The Hall of Fame coach of our previous national champions had me convinced every Saturday for 25 years that we should be the underdogs.
When the Bulldogs did win, which they did 201 times during his tenure, I couldn’t spend much time enjoying the victory because he had me already worrying about the next Saturday. For example, before a game against Vanderbilt one year, Dooley cited Vandy’s punter who excelled at kicking the ball out of bounds within the 10-yard line, That meant Georgia would have to drive the length of the field to score and his offense was not good enough to do that. I worried all week. Georgia won 41-0.
And now here come the Oregon Ducks ready to do battle. There are a lot of good things going on at UGA. Georgia is ranked in the top 20% of the 1,000 top ranked universities in the entire world and rated one of the top 20 public universities in the nation annually. One publication lists the university as a "Public Ivy, successfully competing with the Ivy League schools in academic rigor.” We have all that going for us academically. Athletically, we also take pride that, unlike Nike University, our football team eschews uniforms that resemble lime sherbet. Go Dawgs! Woof! Woof!
