One of the joys of occupying this space is the opportunity to offer up opinions for your reading pleasure or, occasionally, displeasure. However, one of the frustrations of this assignment is a nettlesome thing called deadlines. Deadlines are uncompromising and care little for my opinions or your reading pleasure or displeasure, for that matter. All they care about is that I get this stuff turned in on time. Period. Deadlines have no soul.
This is my whiny way of saying that if you are looking for my in-depth, patent-pending analysis of yesterday’s election results and don’t see them here, don’t blame me. It is the deadline’s fault. I had to turn this stuff in even before the polls closed. Bummer.
So before I whine too long and miss this deadline, let me turn to another subject: If I go to bed mad and wake up mad, chances are that I am going to be mad all day. And if I go to bed mad on Wednesday and wake up mad the following Wednesday, you can put me in the category of hornet-mad.
I am talking about Cobb County school board member and vice chairman David Banks and his bigoted remarks about Catholics that appeared in last week’s Around Town. Before I go any further, let me state for the record that I am not a member of any organized religion. I am a Methodist. Banks is listed as a member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. I am sure they are pleased as punch.
What brought all of this about was a post from former Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd regarding Martin Luther, the German priest known as the primary figure in the Protestant-Catholic split 500 years ago. Banks’s Facebook account posted the following comment:
"The Roman Catholic Church can not be Christian. More paganism in its beliefs. If Roman Catholics read the Bible They would realize the false doctrines. Only Jesus Christ is the head of the church."
Shepherd told the MDJ that he considered Banks’ remarks as “a personal attack as it's against my own family." Shepherd says his mother was Catholic and his father Jewish. I can’t wait to get David Banks’ take on Jewish people.
Shepherd told the paper, “So while it may be a generic statement of some to disparage the beliefs of any denomination, whether it’s antisemitism or anti-Catholicism, I consider it a personal attack as it’s against my own family. I have settled on my own beliefs because it matches what I most closely believe is the intention of God through the holy Scriptures. What others believe is between them and their relationship with God.” And, I might add, has nothing to do with being a member of the Cobb County Board of Education, except to make them look like a bunch of incompetent nincompoops.
Optimist I am, I had hoped that the departure of Dr. Frick and Madame Frack, aka, Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, along with their incessant racist rants would restore some dignity to the board. But now, instead of knee-walking across the room in protest of a prisoner who died in the Cobb County jail and which had nothing to do with the education of the county’s 108,000 students and 6,000 teachers, we are treated to an ignorant discourse on the fact that Catholics are not Christians by the board’s vice chairman.
If that’s not bad enough, there was this response from the board’s chair, David Chastain, “I really can’t comment on that, other than the fact that Mr. Banks is expressing an opinion, and it has nothing to do with school board business. All of our board members are free to express their opinions on social media … If you look around at most of our board members, they’ve freely expressed their thoughts and opinions out in the community and on social networks.” That doesn’t make it right.
A competent leader would ask the board to remember that what they do and say is not disconnected from their role as a member of the school board. Obviously, Mr. Chastain is not that kind of leader. No question that the inmates are running this asylum.
In 2021, the school board approved a social media policy that limits public comments by school district employees with official social media accounts from sharing personal or political viewpoints and to refrain from making comments that place in doubt “the reliability, trustworthiness, or sound judgment of the district, the Cobb County Board of Education, or any of its employees.”
Those rules don’t apply to board members. Obviously, their social media accounts are considered unofficial and therefore they can show their lack of sound judgment freely. And they do.
In reporting David Banks’ blanket disparagement of Catholics, Around Town mused, “One wonders who still thinks it’s a good idea that Mr. Banks have himself a public platform.” I think we all know the answer to that one. Let us pray that David Banks figures it out.
