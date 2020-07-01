Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said it well. It is about putting an end to hate.
The superintendent made those comments at last week’s school board meeting where a resolution denouncing racism was discussed and postponed until the group’s meeting next month. This will give us another month to endure the posturing and preening of school board members while the educational needs of our children and support for those who teach them are put on the back burner.
If there is anything noteworthy emanating from these squabbles, it is that arrogance is colorblind. I thought the two biggest peacocks to ever strut across the school board stage were Drs. John-John. I am talking, of course, about Dr. John Abraham and the Rev. Dr. John Crooks. They were as white as new-driven snow.
Abraham, who has more degrees than a compass and Crooks, who has the sense of humor of a fence post, turned the school board into what amounted to a circus, minus the sawdust. But give them credit. They were smart; smart enough to bail out after one tumultuous term, taking their bruised egos and their underestimation of the power of public opinion with them.
Now, here come Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, who are Black, giving Drs. John-John a run for their money when it comes to unmitigated arrogance.
So, what did Ragsdale say that got these two out of sorts? He said we have to stop hate and that we should all abide by the Golden Rule, as stated in Matthew 7:12: Treat others as you want to be treated. The superintendent said, “It is not a suggestion. It is how you should live.”
That didn’t suit Dr. Frick or Madame Frack and their myopic supporters who believe racism is rampant in the sleepy little town of Cobb and that it is all a one-way street. Don’t be talking all that Christianity stuff about not hating. This is about political agendas.
By the way, is there anybody you know who supports racism? Anyone you know who is promulgating hate? If so, can you tell me what kind of an impact a resolution by a school board is going to have on their predisposed attitudes?
Howard might want to dismount his righteously indignant soapbox long enough to explain to us his campaign rhetoric when he ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2017. At that time, he said he believed women should only teach other women (Take that, you infidel Methodists with your women preachers!) and wondered if a homosexual agenda exists in public education as well as if the Girl Scouts “are being used to push a (sic) pro-abortion and pro-homosexuality positions.” If he had an opinion on the quality of their cookies, I missed it.
Howard later apologized and wisely deleted those and similar rants from his Facebook page, but it was too late. His senatorial campaign was toast. Why did he say these things in the first place if he wasn’t prepared to defend them? He either lacks conviction or is an opportunist who would say butterflies make butter if that would get him elected. If you think this guy isn’t using his position on the school board to run for higher office, you probably think butterflies really do make butter.
I’m not sure even Drs. John-John would have had the arrogance to propose taking on the school tax exemption for Cobb senior citizens before they were even sworn in, as did Charisse Davis. She seemed blissfully ignorant as to what is involved in getting that exemption changed (It would take a recommendation by a majority of the local legislative delegation, passage by the General Assembly and a local referendum, not to mention a political death wish by any politician in favor of doing away with it.) To her credit, she did managed to energize the opposition of a powerful voting bloc before she had opened her first briefing book.
Howard and Davis need to quit the grandstanding and focus on Cobb’s Republican legislators who keep sucking money out of the state’s budget to fund private school scholarships. At last count it was $100 million. I suspect the self-aggrandizing actions of this pair play right into the legislators’ hands and encourage parents to take their kids elsewhere to be educated.
I would be interested in their thoughts on protecting our young people and those who teach them from the COVID-19 virus that refuses to go away. I would like to hear their proposals on dealing with gang violence in our schools. One suggestion from a crowd called Stronger Together is to eliminate the school police force. That should do the trick. We can let the Crips run things.
I feel for those dedicated schoolteachers in the system who soldier on in the classroom despite a school board with an agenda that doesn’t seem to include them. Somehow, they survived Drs. John-John. I pray they make it through Dr. Frick and Madam Frack.