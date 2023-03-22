Beep! Beep! Toot! Toot!
“Who are you and what are you doing in my office?”
“Hi, human person. My name is Artie Fishel. I own Artie Fishel Intelligence and I am very smart. I am fluent in more than 7,000 languages, which I think is 6,999-and-a-half more than you know. I can compose music, write plays and create beautiful poetry, among other things. For the sake of this discussion, I also write newspaper columns and know where all the commas go. Beep! Beep!”
“Big deal. The last I looked, I am the most widely-syndicated columnist in Georgia and a multiple winner of Best Column of the Year by the Georgia Press Association. As you can see from the photograph that accompanies my column, I am easily mistaken for Brad Pitt. As for commas, I will admit that I miss one or two occasionally — okay, maybe a few more than that — but readers are willing to overlook that minor grammatical faux pas in order to enjoy my weekly wit and wisdom.”
“You left out one important fact. To many people, you are also a ‘maumivu ya kifalme katika punda.’ That is Swahili for a royal pain in the — well, you know where. And that is exactly why I am here. Beep! Beep! Toot! Toot!”
“And I’m supposed to be afraid for my job by something that looks like Artoo Detoo. As we say in English, ‘Bring it on!’”
“Oh, ‘Ntukabone ikabutura yawe muri wad.’ That’s Kinyarwanda for ‘Don’t get your shorts in a wad.’ You have had a good run but your time has come. The future belongs to artificial intelligence. And that’s me, bucko. Beep! Beep!”
“What is it you can you do that I can’t?”
“To quote from a sonnet by the 19th-century poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning, ‘Let me count the ways.’ By the way, that is among her most famous and best-loved poems, having first appeared as sonnet 43 in her collection called Sonnets from the Portuguese, which was published in 1850. But, I’m sure you already knew that, Mr. Know-It-All. Toot! Toot!”
“All I know about Ms. Browning is that she makes a heck of a shotgun. I didn’t know she wrote poetry, too. But, back to the point. Why are you here?”
“I am here asking the editors to replace your artificial intelligence with mine. Not only can I write plays and compose music and speak 7,000 languages and all that other good stuff, I can express myself without offending people like you do. I can be programmed to say nice and unoffensive things. I think the editors would find that a welcomed relief. That way, they wouldn’t have to spend so much time fielding angry calls about your snarky comments and could get a lunch break. Editors have to eat, too. Beep! Beep!”
“Bless their hearts but I’m not sure what I have done wrong that the editors would want to replace me.”
“Oh, you silly human person, how easily you forget. You don’t remember your comments about the noted Constitutional expert, Publius Huldah? She says ‘Publius’ is the pen name that was used by the authors of The Federalist Papers — Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay — and that ‘Huldah’ is the Lady Prophet mentioned in 2nd Kings 22. You wrote that ‘Publius’ means ‘public ‘and ‘Huldah’ means ‘weasel,’ as in ‘public weasel.’ She didn’t like that and called you mean-spirited and ignorant. Artie Fishel Intelligence would never have allowed that to happen. Beep! Toot!”
“Hey, not my fault. I consulted my official lexicographers, Barney Funk and Porter Wagnalls, and that is what they told me. They may have been trying to set me up. They have never forgiven me for using Wikipedia so much. They can be very mean-spirited and ignorant. The weasels.”
“Also, explain how you have managed to rile Trump haters by criticizing the Fulton County special grand jury investigating the 2020 election results in Georgia while upsetting Trump Harrumphs by poking fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“I’m afraid you’ve got me there. I will admit that having a grand jury forewoman talk about swearing in a witness while holding a popsicle and a congresswoman railing about the actions of the Gazpacho police in Washington are inexplicable.”
“Finally, the last straw, or as we say in Samoan, the ‘vaomago mulimuli,’ was your recent column comparing media relations with which you are somewhat of an expert with botany, about which you know nothing and managing to upset a number of important people in Cobb County government who claim they never read your column. Frankly, you made the case for the editors using Artie Fishel Intelligence better than I ever could. Plus, I know 7,000 languages. Now, if you will excuse me, human person, I have a lunch date with the editors. Sleep well. Or, as they say in Frisian, ‘Lekker sliepe.’ Beep! Beep! Toot! Toot!”
To my loyal readers: I think Artie is bluffing but if you should happen to see a guy that looks like Brad Pitt serving you at McDonald’s next week, please say hello. In English.
