Well, here we go again. Congress recently passed and President Donald Trump signed a measure allocating an additional $310 billion in loans for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program after the first $349 billion dried up like a prune — only quicker.
Under the Paycheck Protection Program, business with less than 500 employees can borrow up $10 million over two years. The money can be used to cover primarily payroll, mortgage, rent and utilities. If the borrower retains their workers and doesn’t cut their wages, the government will forgive most or all of the loan and repay the bank lenders.
On the first go-round, over 1.7 million loans were processed nationally and a few of the recipients raised some eyebrows such as Harvard University with its $40 billion endowment, the Los Angeles Lakers (worth $4.4 billion and No. 1 in operating income in the NBA at $178 million, according to Forbes Magazine) and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (Revenues: $468 million). All have agreed to pay the money back.
The new round of funding has several provisions including new guidance regarding public companies’ eligibility and has carved out some $60 billion — or 20 percent — for smaller financial institutions such as community banks to administer.
I talked to Dan Oliver, president and CEO of Vinings Bank about the Paycheck Protection Program’s second phase, which began this past Monday. Oliver described the start as “an absolute mess.” It turns out that the SBA’s processing site, E-Tran, experienced difficulties shortly after opening for business. “I don’t know what the problem was,” he says. “As soon as you got on the system, it would boot you off. We spent the entire day trying to work with the system and managed to get only 14 loans through.”
That is particularly frustrating to Oliver because these are not only customers seeking the loans but friends as well. One criticism of the massive loan program has been the difficulty getting through to someone at the big banks. But not to smaller institutions such as the Vinings Bank. “If you call us,” Oliver says, “someone will talk to you. We haven’t turned anyone away who wanted our help in applying for the loans.”
One of the cornerstones of community banking is relationships, Oliver said. “To the big banks, data entry is considered a relationship. Not with community banks like ours. We know our customers in a thorough and personal way. That is extremely important in times like this.”
While many of the applicants are located within the area served by the bank’s two offices in Smyrna and the Roswell/Alpharetta area, there are exceptions. For example, one of their customers is located some 150 miles away. “They were unable to talk to their bank,” he says, “and knew someone who was familiar with our bank, so they called us and we were able to serve them.”
As reported in last Thursday’s Marietta Daily Journal, his bank had closed 485 loans for a total of some $149 million before the money ran out in the first phase. Of those, some 60% have been in construction industry and health care as well as professional services, such as engineering and architecture.
At the time of our conversation late yesterday afternoon, there had already been some 475,00 applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the second phase amounting to $52 billion, with more than 331,00 applications coming from community banks and totaling more than $30 billion. Clearly, community banks are major players in this second phase.
Could there be a third phase of this program? Oliver said, “That depends on how the economy does in the interim. I’m not sure anyone yet has a good handle on what the economic fallout is going to be.”
One thing is for sure: Things are going to be different going forward. Financial analysts point out that the federal government will spend nearly $4 trillion more this year than it will collect in revenue. Is the government going to continue to run stratospheric deficits? Are we going to find ourselves more dependent on government handouts at the expense of the free market system? Will there be the political will for tax increases and spending cuts to shrink the massive post-crisis debt? Will companies discover during these times that they can function well with less employees, creating a serious and intractable unemployment situation?
Whatever the answers, Vining Bank’s CEO Dan Oliver said it is critical that we each carefully assess our own personal financial situation. Don’t depend on government bailouts. Don’t rely on salaries alone. Take nothing for granted. Not even your job. Spend less. Save more. You may not want to hear that but you had best listen. Good advice from someone who knows what he is talking about.