I have put a lot of time and effort and more than a few shekels into the creation of a crisis communications program at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia.
It is my intent that through this program we will turn out future generations of external counselors who will have a seat at the head table in crisis situations and equal influence in the decision-making along with the attorneys.
In my previous life in the corporate world, I reminded my management that it is in the court of public opinion where one’s reputation can be lost and once that happens, it can be difficult to get back. When that occurs, it is usually because the decision-makers either got poor external advice or were too arrogant to accept the good advice they were given.
That brings me to Cognia. Their disregard for their accountability to the public has delivered a severe blow to their reputation, as well as the specter of legislative action that could limit the way they do business in the future. It was all so unnecessary.
By now you are familiar with the story. Last April, Alpharetta-based Cognia, which has a near monopoly in the accreditation of primary and secondary schools, announced that it would be conducting a special review of the Cobb County school system after receiving a letter from the three Democrats on the school board asking for its “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body.” Interestingly, Cognia had recently extended the school system’s accreditation through 2024 and had expressed their confidence in the district’s performance.
Loss of accreditation makes it difficult for students seeking college acceptances and to receive the HOPE scholarship. Changes in accreditation status can also affect educator recruitment, retention and funding, not to mention the potential negative impact on the community.
Cognia would not divulge any information about the review other than to say it had received 50 community and staff complaints. Complaints? From whom? About what? Mark Elgart, Cognia’s president and CEO refused to say.
The Marietta Daily Journal asked to see the complaints to no avail. Cognia said they were not subject to Open Records. Georgia Press Association attorney and the go-to guy on Open Records issues David Hudson said they were. “Cognia is paid with taxpayer money for the services it provides to the Cobb School District. ($133,200 annually.)Therefore, the organization’s documents are subject to Open Records requests.” Still Cognia refused to budge. Their lack of communications led to the creation of a crisis of their own making.
Earlier this month, Cognia suddenly and surprisingly announced it had invalidated the findings of its investigation of the school district and canceled a follow-up review planned for December. Elgart’s apology letter to Cobb School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said, “Cognia’s special review teams are primarily constituted by volunteers and, while Cognia provides guidance and support, Cognia does not substantively revisit the factual findings of the teams.” In other words: Not our fault for poor oversight. Blame it on the volunteers. Sorry to have bothered you.
But the damage has been done. The debacle has led state Sen. Lindsay Tippins, R- west Cobb, chair of the Senate Education and Youth Committee, to introduce a bill that would require accrediting agencies to rate schools and school districts primarily on academic performance rather than the performance of their school boards. The legislation also would subject all documents created by accrediting agencies to Georgia’s Open Records law. The measure easily passed the Senate and is now in the House.
Cognia’s reputation has been unnecessarily sullied by their extraordinary arrogance, their failure to communicate and their disregard for the public they serve and which provides them their funds to operate. If the Cognia board of directors, which includes a former BellSouth colleague of mine who should know better, doesn’t fire CEO Mark Elgart and spokeswoman Mariama Tyler for their incompetence then somebody needs to figure out how to fire this do-nothing board.
Assuming that is not going to happen, I would extend Elgart and Tyler an invitation to attend the third annual Crisis Communications Think Tank to be held at the Grady College on April 14-15, where leading academics and professionals from around the country will gather to discuss how to deal with the plethora of crises that confront organizations daily.
I am told the session is totally booked up but maybe they could squeeze in a couple of extra chairs. If anybody badly needs an elementary education on how not to create a crisis and ruin a reputation, it is the tone-deaf bunch at Cognia.
