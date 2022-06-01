Klick! Klick! KA-WOOSH!
That, my friends, is the sound of three cityhood proposals going round and round and down the ol’ dumper after last week’s referendums when the voters in Cobb County gave all three a political flushing.
The City of East Cobb was defeated in a landslide with 73% of voters opposed. That was not totally unexpected. The effort to create a city in East Cobb has wobbled from its inception several years ago and never found its footing.
The proposed city of Lost Mountain was shot down by voters, 57% - 43%. State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, who strongly pushed for passage along with her legislative colleague state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, made ample use of every adjective and adverb known to Noah Webster and to no avail.
Her advocacy was viewed with skepticism since she is married to former state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, CEO of Taylor English Decisions, whose firm represented a developer that wanted to build a subdivision with more density than permitted in west Cobb.
Both she and her husband tried to explain it away like this was another division of the company and the divisions don’t talk to each other and blah, blah, blah. In politics perception is reality and the reality is this was prime fodder for opponents of cityhood to raise questions about whether Taylor English would have some kind of advantage in zoning matters in a new city of Lost Mountain.
Ehrhart also got an “F” for accuracy when she circulated one of my columns misspelling my name and referring to me as a resident of west Cobb, which I’m not nor ever have been. (How not to win friends and influence cranky newspaper columnists.)
I was surprised that the proposed City of Vinings went down to defeat. It was the closest of any of the referendums and was defeated by just 255 votes, 1,405 (55%) against and 1,150 (465%) for — a 10% margin. If anybody deserves cityhood, it is Vinings. Proponents had the best case for passage.
Drive through Vinings most anytime day or night and you will find the streets choked with bumper-to-bumper traffic thanks to an overabundance of apartments and condominiums and developers and their zoning attorneys circling the area like vultures.
Add to the mix, a do-nothing county commissioner who supported building condos in an area where airplanes are liable to fall out of the sky because the developer might sue the county if they didn’t.
Ironically, opponents of Vinings cityhood touted the considerable efforts of Ron Sifen, a resident of the area who is regarded as one of the most knowledgeable people in the county on zoning issues, saying he kept a lot of undesirable development out of Vinings. What they didn’t say was that Sifen was four-square in support of Vinings cityhood.
So, what happened? Some say the referendums were too rushed and voters didn’t have enough time or information to make an informed decision, We will see how valid is that argument when a proposed City of Mableton referendum appears on the ballot this coming November.
And then there was a pending lawsuit that questioned the constitutionality of the law establishing the proposed cities, saying only general law can regulate the services a county or city offers not local law as spelled out in the legislation. Now, we may never know.
Personally, it seemed that cityhood proponents didn’t have a clear, concise and understandable messaging strategy. To me, the issue was about local control of zoning matters. To opponents, it was about the specter of additional taxes which pro-cityhood advocate were unable to refute successfully.
As for Cobb County, I don’t think anyone can fault the quality of the delivery of services in the county from the tax office to public safety to the water department and most everywhere else. If you disagree, park yourself in one of our neighboring counties and see for yourself. To a lot of voters, I suspect there was a “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mindset.
The cityhood referendums are history. Left standing is a county commission that has a predilection of lecturing its citizens as though they are children, starting with its chair, Lisa Cupid. She parachuted in from Detroit City and reminded us of what a sleepy little town we are, a deleterious defect she plans to correct, the devil with how well Cobb County worked before she got here. Disagree and she will toss down the race card like the ace of Spades in a poker game.
But, hey, a vote is a vote. The majority of Cobb voters have said “no” to proposed cities in East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings and that is that. However, if a Laundromat happens to show up next door to you and you are told it will make the sleepy little town of Cobb more inclusive and, besides, we might get sued it we didn’t, don’t blame me. I will just say I told you so.
