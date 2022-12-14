As much as I hate to admit it and as much as it is bound to shock you, I don’t know everything about everything. For example, I don’t know who put the alphabet in alphabetical order. Or why. I don’t know where the yellow went when you brushed your teeth with Pepsodent. Or care.
And I don’t know why clerks of Superior Courts in Georgia are involved in approving passport applications and why they get to keep the fees, or most of it. In the case of Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor, who makes $169,913 courtesy of Cobb County taxpayers, this amounts to some $425,000. And for what? To quote noted rock-and-roll legend David Lee Roth, it’s not rocket surgery. I have applied for and received a passport in the past and it was easier than renewing my driver’s license. And that was even before Taylor and her Superior Court clerk colleagues got involved.
It seems that state law allows Superior Court clerks to personally pocket a $35 processing fee assessed on every passport application, which Taylor has been doing. But according to the MDJ, Taylor has also been receiving the proceeds of a $24.70 expedited shipping charge. That amounts to $83,000, which it seems should have gone back to the county.
Reporter Chart Riggall writes that the day after Taylor got an open records inquiry into her nearly half-million dollar largesse, she decided to put her extra income on hold. She directed a staffer by email, "Please do not cut September's passport check," and added, "Do not discuss this with anyone."
As for the $83,000, Taylor says the whole thing was an error, thanks to an “obsolete system,” and says she was prepared to return those funds to the county last month. However, she withdrew the opportunity to discuss the matter with the Cobb County commission after a whistleblower – well—blew the whistle on the whole shebang.
It turns out that the whistleblower — Maya Curry, an accounting manager in Taylor's office — is the staffer who Taylor instructed not to make out the September check. Riggall says documents included in Curry's whistleblower complaint suggest Taylor had been alerted to the problem of the shipping fees months before but still had Curry sending them – along with the regular processing fees— to her personally, as early as last May.
Two months after joining Taylor's office, emails show Curry had written to Taylor regarding how to divide up the passport funds with the county and citing the expedited shipping fees which should be paid to Cobb,
Curry's whistleblower complaint says Taylor didn't write back but, rather, chastised her up-close and in person for putting the question in writing and directed Ms. Curry not to send any more emails on the matter, saying she was waiting for “guidance from the county.” The GBI is now investigating. Thank goodness, it’s not the gazpacho police. That could get messy.
Curry, who is being represented by state Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta, alleges that Taylor, also a Democrat, told her after receiving an open records request regarding her collection fees, “We’re just going to Donald Trump this thing.” Say what?
“Curry! Get Sean Hannity on the phone! Then find me an orange wig and a mirror as quickly as possible so I can practice poking my lip out and looking pouty. Also, put in a call to finance director Bill Volckmann and tell him he needs to find me $83,001, which is one more dollar than we have and which I plan to toss around in my closet. In the meantime, prepare me a list of demeaning and infantile insults. Be sure and single out that Fauci-loving commie that writes the fake news column in Wednesday’s MDJ. If none of this works, I will exhort the judges to storm the breakroom and try to take the coffee pot hostage. We are going to Donald Trump this thing!”
It seems the ACCG, an association that represents county commissions across Georgia, joins me in not understanding why clerks of Superior Courts are mucking around in the passport approval business and are allowed to personally profit from doing so.
Todd Edwards, the association’s deputy legislative director, told the Atlanta Newspapers, “It’s on county time. It’s on county equipment. It’s on county overhead. But the fee goes to the clerk, who keeps it as personal compensation,” he said. “There’s something fundamentally wrong with that.” I don’t know everything about everything but I know he is fundamentally right about that.
Trying to look on the bright side (a weakness of mine), as much as Connie Taylor appreciates and tries to make ends meet with the paltry $169,913 she gets from Cobb taxpayers, the $425,000 from passport fees certainly has to help ease the strain on the pocketbook in these tough economic times. After all, have you seen the price of a bag of instant ramen noodles these days? Or Donald Trump wigs?
