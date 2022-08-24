It is hard to screw up something good but you can count on the Cobb County Board of Education to give it their best shot.
For what seems like forever, we have been subjected to Republicans vs. Democrats on the school board; masks vs. no masks; parent vs. parents; a fumbled “excuse me” misreport from accreditation agency, Cognia; a brouhaha and a grand jury investigation of $12 million of now-you-see them, now-you-don’t disinfectant UV lamps and continuous and tiresome racist rants. And we haven’t even mentioned security or what books do or don’t belong in the library or upcoming school board elections.
Somehow, despite all this, the music plays on. I am talking about Cobb County’s extraordinary Performing Arts program. Let me pause here to say that our county boasts some of the best athletic facilities and athletes in the state and deservedly so. But the county’s performing arts program is no slouch. Let me share a few numbers with you.
Currently some 85,000 students participate in a variety of music, theatre, and dance programs across the Cobb County School District. This past year, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation, one of the world’s largest and
oldest arts education organizations, designated Cobb Schools among the Best Communities for Music Education in the Nation for the 20th straight year. (Is it just me or has that fact been generally overlooked in our school board meetings? I guess members were too busy kneeling in protest of something unrelated to education or complaining about their photo in the MDJ to notice.)
The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) is a coeducational public magnet school located on the campus of Pebblebrook High School offering training in dance, vocal music, drama, and technical theatre. The program has some 340 students enrolled. The Performing Arts program at Pebblebrook lists some 67 Broadway shows that have featured their alumni. To me, that’s the artistic equivalent of making it to the NFL.
I have few regrets in the long life I have lived but one is that I refused to take piano lessons when I was a kid because I thought real guys don’t play piano. That stuff is for girls. Guys play sports. It is a decision I have long regretted.
As a result, I never forced my son to play sports. He chose football of his own accord. However, I did insist he learn to play the piano and he did just that. Football is long past in his rearview mirror put not his piano playing and he still enjoys it.
My great grandson, Cameron Charles is an honor student, captain of his middle school cross-country team and an outstanding runner. He is also a member of his school’s honor orchestra, playing a B-Flat trumpet secured for him by my friends in the New Horizons orchestra. Nothing would please me more than to one day see him in his school’s marching band.
There are over 1900 students currently in high school marching bands in Cobb County as we speak, making beautiful music. I applaud them one and all.
I am a big proponent of marching bands, despite the fact that I can’t walk and chew gum simultaneously, let alone play a musical instrument. But I admire those that do. I know football success requires exquisite timing and a lot of practice, but how about taking three steps to the right, one step back and two to the left with 200 of your best friends in front of a packed grandstand while playing the theme to “Star Wars” and not whacking somebody upside the head with your trombone slide? That takes a lot of practice, too.
Probably the only people who work harder than band members and their directors are the parents who operate booster clubs and raise funds to keep the music program running smoothly. What would car washes and bake sales be without them?
I was delighted to learn about the Cobb County school district’s Visual Arts Program. While I may be musically impaired, I can paint a lick or two and nothing gives me more satisfaction. I am biased to be sure but visual art is the most personally satisfying of all forms of creative expression and it doesn’t require a lot of people. Just you. I know.
It is good to be reminded that despite the antics of the school board and the efforts of some of our local legislators to mortally wound public education and partisan political demagoguery, there are 85,000 young people in our public schools in Cobb County who are learning more than their ABCs. They are developing skill sets that can have a positive impact on their lives going forward, thanks to the Performing Arts Program and those who sustain it. It gives me hope for the future. I just hope nobody screws it up.
