While the Cobb County School Board continually carps and quarrels, three middle schools in the county have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s school rankings for grades K-8 as being among the ten best in Georgia. Dodgen, Dickerson and Hightower Trail, were ranked No. 5, 6 and 7 respectively on the middle school list.
Eight other Cobb middle schools showed up within the top 100, including Lost Mountain, 18; Simpson, 26; Mabry, 34; Lovinggood, 41; Durham, 46; McClure, 57; Palmer, 84 and Barber, 100.
Several Cobb County elementary schools also appeared in the top 100: Murdock, at No. 12; Timber Ridge, No. 17; Mountain View, No. 20; Sope Creek, No. 32; Mount Bethel, No. 33; Tritt, No. 36; Shallowford Falls, No. 53; East Side, No. 59 and Kemp at No. 66.
The magazine has long published rankings of colleges and universities but this is the first year it has assessed the 80,000-plus elementary and middle public schools across the country. According to the editors, methodology for the rankings focused on two areas: math and reading proficiency, or how well students perform on state assessments, and math and reading performance, or how well they perform compared to expectations.
“In other words,’ their report states, “the top-ranked schools are all high achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students.” In Georgia, 20 of those high achievers were in Cobb County, three in the top ten among middle schools.
You may quibble with or question how U.S. News & World Report arrived at their conclusions but in my view, somebody must be doing something right in our county to have this number of public schools ranked as well as they are.
It sure isn’t the majority of Cobb’s Republican legislative delegation or their looney friends in the Cobb County Republican Party who seem to spend every waking hours trying to figure out how to screw our public schools with their cockamamie schemes to take millions of dollars out of the state budget in tax credits to provide private school scholarships.
I have been waiting years to hear them say something nice about our county’s public schools but to no avail. I have also been waiting on this bunch of private school Kool-Aid drinkers to put forth the effort to fix whatever they think is wrong with our public schools, instead of encouraging people to abandon them with our tax dollars.
And to state the blinding obvious, the current Cobb County School Board deserves no credit. We have had some doozy school boards in the past – remember Drs. John/John and Holly, the pom-pom lady? – that were a laugh a minute. But not this crowd. There is nothing funny about them or their poisonous political environment that seems to worsen by the hour.
The welfare of our students and teachers are lost in a cacophony of Black Democrats vs. white Republicans, masks vs. no masks at board meetings, renaming schools, knee-walking in response to conditions in the Cobb County jail, obsessing over a white supremacist gathering that occurred more than 60 years ago and, of course, the special review of the Cobb County school district by Cognia, the district’s accrediting body, based supposedly on 50 letters of complaint. even though accreditation has already been extended through 2024.
Hells bells, this crowd couldn’t even pass a resolution condemning antisemitism and racism without falling into a partisan finger-pointing fight. Either you are against racism and antisemitism or you are not. Period. Maybe the board should see if they could reach a consensus on which direction the sun rises. I wouldn’t bet on it.
So, back to the Cobb County schools recognized in the U.S. News & World Report K-8 rankings in Georgia. What is their secret? I would submit it is a combination of resolute teachers and involved parents. And I am not talking about the kind of parental involvement where two sides line on the sidewalk in a made-for-media event and scream at each other as to whether their kids should be masked or unmasked.
I am talking about parents who are fully engaged in their child’s educational experience and who support the teachers in the classroom.
My recently retired son-in-law, a high school science teacher/coach with a PhD, and one-time Georgia Teacher of the Year, says children will invariably succeed when their parents are actively involved in the process. That has to be happening in the schools cited in these rankings.
And the teachers? You would thinking teaching could not get more difficult than it already is but, alas, thanks to the pandemic and politics it is more challenging than ever. Yet, they soldier on and continue to make a positive impact on young lives. Bless them one and all.
My hope is that in next year’s rankings we will see double or triple the number of Cobb schools listed, in spite of this dysfunctional school board, private school-obsessed legislators and parents more interested in making political points than in their child’s classroom progress. Hey, I can dream, can’t I?
