How do I describe the Cobb County Board of Education? Let me count the ways: Juvenile. Infantile. Arrogant. Silly. Stupid. Embarrassing. I could go one but I think you get the idea. This board is an unfunny joke, only no one is laughing.
The latest example of their buffoon behavior is the call for a special review of the Cobb County school district by Cognia, the district’s accrediting body, even though accreditation has already been extended through 2024. This is a serious development.
Rep. Erick Allen, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, called news of the announced review “disturbing,” and said, “Whenever you jeopardize accreditation, you jeopardize so many other things in the community.”
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, a former chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education, says, “To me, it appears to be a needless distraction at this point.”
Sharon Mason, Cobb of Commerce CEO says, “ School accreditation is vital for our students, businesses, and our community” and “ critical for students competing for the next steps in their academic career”
So why the special review? Are the kids not learning? Do we have poor teachers? No, it is a dysfunctional school board. Three Black Democrats and four white Republicans who can’t agree on the time of day. It was the Democrats – Dr. Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Tre Hutchins – who called for the review.
Jaha Howard has brought nothing to the table since his election but blather. He got off to a roaring start by criticizing senior citizens in Cobb County even before he was sworn into office for supporting the school tax exemption they receive. He accused them of opposing public education and saying, “There are so many layers to this hate and ignorance and entitlement.”
That leads this senior citizen to point out that if you want to talk about hate and ignorance and entitlement, Howard might want to explain to us his campaign rhetoric when he ran for the state senate in 2017. At that time he said he believed women should only teach other women and wondered if a homosexual agenda exists in public education as well as if the Girl Scouts “are being used to push a (sic) pro-abortion and pro-homosexuality positions.”
Howard later deleted those misogynist and homophobic rants from his Facebook page but it was too late. His senatorial campaign was toast. The man is a showboat.
Not to be outdone is Howard’s sidekick, Charisse Davis, who can play the race card faster than a Faro dealer in Las Vegas can deal a deck. In the recent school board elections, she pointed out that incumbent board member David Banks, a Republican, represents a district that once contained a group that threatened to boycott businesses that didn’t support keeping public schools all-white. That was 60 years ago. That crowd has long been in the garbage dump of history where they belong. Not that those details matter to Davis who could make a racial issue out of a tree stump.
I’m not surprised at the behavior of Howard and Davis, but I thought the newest member of the board, Tre Hutchins, might be different. Apparently, I was wrong. According to Around Town, he seems to be more concerned telling us and his constituents how much he is loved. So what? To quote Tina Turner, “What’s love got to do with it?” Being a school board member isn’t about love. It is about responsible leadership.
While I lay most of the blame for the current controversy at the feet of the three Democrats, the “four old white guys” as Davis describes her Republican colleagues – David Banks, David Chastain, Randy Scamihorn and Brad Wheeler –have not exactly covered themselves in glory. As with most Republicans these days, they have allowed Democrats to establish the narrative and to run them around in circles and into an embarrassing impasse.
They did manage to get the school board some worldwide and unwanted attention this past January when a request was made to honor kindergarten teacher Patrick Key who had died of COVID-19 on Christmas Day. Board members were asked to put on their masks “as a tribute to this teacher who did everything you asked of him, even teaching through a pandemic.”
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, Chastain and Banks chose to remain maskless instead. However they tried to spin it, their ham-handed response came out looking disrespectful for a young teacher’s grieving family that deserved better.
What fries my hide is that while all of this political in-fighting is taking place, Cobb Republican legislators have been laser-focused on their scheme to have more and more public dollars made available for private school scholarships. I have fought their efforts vigorously, saying they should spend their time making our public schools better instead of encouraging parents to abandon them.
Now, thanks to the antics of the Cobb County Board of Education, the voucher crowd must be feeling like their works have been justified. As for me, I feel like I have been spitting in the wind.
