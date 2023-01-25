This is going to get someone’s shorts in a wad or at least I hope it does. It’s what I live for. Well, that and banana pudding.
I was delighted to read in yesterday’s MDJ that the Cobb legislative delegation has adopted a bipartisan approach for the upcoming year. State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, will serve as chair, Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, will be vice-chair and state Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett will serve as secretary.
I’ve not met Rep. Anulewicz in person but she has corresponded with me via email, which tells me she reads my stuff on occasion. She also is a master of understatement.
In accepting the position of chair, Anulewicz told the paper, “The past year … I don’t think is a good barometer for delegation participation, especially for bipartisan delegation participation. Because during the 2022 legislative session in particular, we had a few very contentious issues — the maps and cities that had been proposed — and during this 2023 session at least, I don’t anticipate we’re going to be drawing any maps.” Been there. Done that. Got the lawsuit.
Seabaugh won his seat in a special election in 2021, replacing state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, who resigned to accept a job with Georgia Tech. He said, “I’m honored to be selected to be vice chair of our delegation. I think I have a good relationship with all of our representatives, and I think that all of our representatives want to do what’s in the best interest of Cobb County. At the end of the day, we’re looking for the same outcome. How we get there, we may differ a little bit, but at the end of the day I think we’re all on the same page with what we’d like to see Cobb County become in the future.”
Former delegation chair State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, called for members to “agree that we are going to do what we said we’re going to do, which is commit to working in a bipartisan way to make sure that everybody is heard.”
Whether any of this will happen and whether or not all members of the Cobb delegation are on board with this pledge of bipartisanship, we will have to wait and see. But, I like what I’m hearing. This sounds like the Cobb County we once knew.
Somehow, like most of the rest of the world our political environment has deteriorated into too much rhetoric, retorts and recriminations. Over the past few years, it seems Cobb Republicans have spent more time fighting with each other over ideology than in being an effective opposition party. Remember the blame game after the 2018 reelections when local GOP leaders were publicly insulting each other with language more fitting on a kindergarten playground?
As for the Cobb Democrats, they have shown the propensity to play the race card like a five-string banjo. There was the party chair who reminded us that Cobb County was “born of white flight out of the 70’s and 80’s.” Given that she was white and had only recently flown into the county herself, I found that the epitome of irony and arrogance.
Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid, who is to hector-lectures what Rembrandt is to portrait painting, helpfully reminded us that Cobb County isn’t the “same old sleepy town that some people remember.” Frankly, I don’t remember the county ever being a town, sleepy or not, but I do remember Cobb working very well before she and her snooty attitude arrived from Detroit City.
I remember the prescience of Cobb Chairman Ernest Barrett, a Democrat, who was responsible for developing an infrastructure – roads, sewers, waterlines, bridges, and a system of parks – that doubled Cobb’s population during his 20 years in office and made the county a good, progressive place to live and work.
I remember Cobb County Republican school board chairman and later state Sen. Lindsey Tippins working closely with Betty Gray, the only Democrat on the board, in opposing a $100 million laptop initiative which the Georgia Supreme Court later ruled to be illegal and together shooting down a cockamamie governance plan proposed by a $1,000-an-hour consultant. Schools first. Politics later.
I remember Republican legislators like Chuck Clay and Johnny Isakson working with Democratic legislators like Roy Barnes and Buddy Darden, putting Cobb County’s interests above partisan politics (although they could be partisan when they had to be.)
Will we ever return to those times? Probably not. These days, it is all about social media and sound bites and who can shout the loudest and insult the most. But for this one day, we sound like the Cobb County we could be and should be. And used to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.