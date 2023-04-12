I got a glimpse of what Cobb County used to be — and should be — but may never be again. I am speaking of the recent Around Town interview with state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, and state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, chair of the Cobb legislative delegation.
A day after Sine Die at the Gold Dome, both sat down with the MDJ to discuss the just-ended session. Both Setzler and Anulewicz are politically partisan, as they should be, but they both handle their partisanship with a style and class missing in most of Cobb County government, No flamethrowers, these two. What a refreshing change.
Their conversation reminded me of the good old days when we had people like Roy Barnes and Chuck Clay and Johnny Isakson and Buddy Darden under the Gold Dome. Barnes and Darden were Democrats to the core; Isakson and Clay, staunch Republicans. They disagreed on various political issues but were never disagreeable and always kept Cobb County’s interest first and foremost.
Setzler and Anulewicz agreed on some issues, such as passing legislation limiting the authority of school accreditation agencies, such as Cognia, who deserved it. They supported a bill raising the salary of Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “I think we got the sheriff where he needed to be,” Setzler told the MDJ. Anulewicz agreed, “I think there was unanimity among the delegation that he was underpaid.”
They were in concert on the complications of trying to de-annex a portion of the new city of Mableton, as some unhappy residents would like. Both legislators agreed that peeling off individual parcels is difficult to do and is rarely done in the legislature. Setzler said the new mayor and council will have an opportunity to address de-annexation, and that doing it legislatively is “the nuclear option.” Anulewicz stated also that Rep. Terry Cummings, D-Mableton, didn’t want to divide neighborhoods.
They disagreed on a bill authored by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, to keep county court clerks from retaining the income from processing passports after reports that Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor, who makes $170,000, also got some $425,000 in additional income from passport fees. Kirkpatrick’s bill passed the Senate but never got a vote in the House.
Setzler said he believes it’s an unjustifiable source of personal income. Anulewicz countered that this was about one clerk with which there was an issue, but there are 158 others in Georgia and in many rural counties with smaller budgets, the passport fee is an important part of their compensation.
Setzler and Anulewicz had differing views on other matters such as outside funding for elections offices which was passed by the Legislature —Setzler for, Anulewicz against; a bill disallowing therapies for transgender people younger than 18, which also passed — Seltzer for, Anulewicz against. And another run at more private school vouchers, which, thankfully tanked. Setzler approved. Anulewicz opposed. (Applause!)
Anulewicz, the Democrat, gave a shout-out to her Republican colleagues, state Reps. Don Parsons, Sharon Cooper and John Carson and state Sens. Kay Kirkpatrick and John Albers.
Both legislators applauded the work of Democrats state Rep. Doug Stoner and state Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett. Setzler. Both legislators reminded the MDJ that most things that pass in the Legislative session are unanimous or close to it. “We’re not anything like Washington,” Anulewicz said.
The Cobb Legislative delegation is made up of 20 members. Eleven are Democrats, nine are Republicans. Eight are female and 12 are male. Thirteen are white, six are Black and one is Latino. For the most part, they seem able to put aside their political, racial and gender differences and work together for the betterment of the community. That included the delegation’s collective efforts to secure $34.3 million in 20-year bonds for Kennesaw State University to build a science, technology, engineering and mathematics building on the main campus.
Contrast the Cobb delegation’s collaboration with a Cobb County Commission that can’t agree on the time of day. While Cobb’s legislators harken back to the time of Barnes, Isakson, et al, the county commission is headed the other way from Lisa Cupid’s tiresome hector-lectures (“Cobb is not the sleepy town it used to be” — as if she would know) to her appointments of such divisive characters as Jennifer Susko to her staff and Jaha Howard, the race-baiting former member of the Cobb school board to the county Transit Advisory Board. He is about as qualified for that post as I am to play first violin (or any violin) in the Georgia Symphony.
I am waiting for Cupid to name Charisse Davis as the county’s chief morale officer and Cobb gadfly, Rich Pellegrini, as ambassador to Timbuktu.
As much as I despair at the current dysfunctional Cobb County Commission that shows no semblance of previous farsighted commissions that made the county a great place to live and work, I feel a glimmer of hope that Cobb’s legislators get it.
Teri Anulewicz said the delegation bears no resemblance to Washington. Thank goodness, they bear no resemblance to the Cobb County commission, either.
