Whether you agree or disagree on the creation of four new cities in Cobb County, there is a very good possibility it is going to happen. That will be determined by local referendums in May for three of the proposed cities and a fourth likely in November. If approved by voters living within the affected areas, the new cities with more than 200,000 residents among them could be up and running next year.
What is not in dispute is the fact that cityhood has gotten to this point because the Cobb County commission dropped the ball. Pure and simple.
The current commission shall be known as the group that for better or worse changed the political landscape of the county forever. And they didn’t see this coming? A proposed City of East Cobb has been cussed and discussed for several years. Then along came Vinings, Lost Mountain and Mableton and still the county commission did nothing.
Now, two months before the vote on cityhood, the county has unveiled a “robust” information program which, upon review, seems about as robust as my triathlon training schedule.
The county claims not to be involved in the cityhood effort, even saying that on their website. That may be because it is too late to stop it. Chair Lisa Cupid goes so far as to say that since the feasibility studies for the various proposed cities were not finished until late last year, she and others didn’t know what was in the proposals. That defies belief. Of course, she knew. If not all the details, she had to know the primary reason behind the efforts: Zoning.
As I have oft-stated in this space, zoning is a rigged game favoring developers. They and their lawyers do this for a living. Residents are forced to play defense, many having to take time off from work to attending hearings. Developers can wait until the political stars are lined up in their favor so that by the time the proposal gets to the commission, approval is pretty much a foregone conclusion.
I don’t agree with state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, on a lot of things, primarily having to do with private school voucher schemes, but he is right as rain when he says of the zoning process, “In a county of 800,000 people, the idea that you have one local representative to represent 200,000 people and three of the five people that literally make every decision about your backyard, you can’t vote for. It’s a dynamic that arguably should have been fixed 20 years ago.” And I suspect it is about to get fixed.
The Cobb Commission did itself no favors in their approval of a Sandy Springs developer’s request to put 38 condos about 1.5 miles from the Dobbins Air Reserve Base runway in the “Accident Potential Zone,” an area where crashes during takeoffs and landings are most likely to occur. This, despite the fact that the Cobb County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of the project as well as objections from Dobbins officials and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
Comm. Jerica Richardson, one of those recommending approval, opined there was the possibility the developer might sue if they didn’t. That seems to be the sum total contribution she had made since getting elected to the commission. In the current bill redrawing districts in Cobb County and awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature, Richardson is drawn out of her district, which is akin to excising a wart off an elephant’s behind.
Cupid went on one of her typical hector-lecture rants in trying to justify their unjustifiable zoning decisions by attacking the Cobb Chamber of Commerce which was doing good works before she showed up and will be doing so after she is gone.
Fortunately, wiser heads prevailed and got the commission out of their morass with a land swap but the Dobbins rezoning effort shows just how out-of-touch with reality this bunch is with its constituents. I get the distinct feeling they think they know what is best for us.
This commission does the poorest job of communicating with the media of any I can recall in my 20 years of cranking out opinions on these pages. There is no outreach. It is all managing the message from their bunker. Therefore, I have no trust in what they say or do and that includes their robust – and supposedly neutral – information campaign on cityhood.
I suspect a lot of you feel the same way. That is why I predict you are going to see four new cities and more localized zoning decisions in your future. And for that, you can thank an insular, arrogant condescending Cobb County commission that overestimated its importance and underestimated our frustration.
Great column! I'm still unsure as to whether Sam Olens was hired on this county effort or not. Perhaps it's been clarified and I missed it? First the MDJ said he was, but then he seemed to indicate he's not involved in this one? Please set the record straight for us. And all the best, Mr. Yarb.
Lisa Cupid and Jaha Howard, et al should have learned from their political forebears that holding the race card and playing it infrequently makes it more effective than constantly waving it in public…like they do.
